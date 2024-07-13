How to transfer broken photos from iPhone to computer?

With the advancement in technology, smartphones now serve as our primary camera, allowing us to capture precious moments effortlessly. However, accidents happen, and sometimes our iPhones may suffer damage, resulting in broken photos. Losing these memories can be heartbreaking, but fear not! In this article, we will guide you on how to transfer broken photos from your iPhone to your computer, ensuring that you can salvage as many memories as possible.
Using iTunes to Recover Broken Photos
One of the easiest methods to transfer broken photos from your iPhone to your computer is by using iTunes. Follow the steps below:
Step 1: Connect your iPhone to the computer.
Using a USB cable, connect your broken iPhone to your computer and launch iTunes. Ensure that you have the latest version of iTunes installed.
Step 2: Trust the computer.
When prompted on your iPhone, choose “Trust This Computer” to establish a secure connection between your iPhone and the computer.
Step 3: Access the device in iTunes.
In iTunes, click on the small iPhone icon at the top left corner of the screen. This will open the iPhone summary page.
Step 4: Backup your broken photos.
Under the “Backups” section, select “This computer” and click on the “Back Up Now” button. It may take some time to complete the backup process, depending on the size of your data.
Step 5: Locate the backup file.
Once the backup is complete, navigate to the iTunes backup directory on your computer. The location varies based on your operating system:
– On Mac: ~/Library/Application Support/MobileSync/Backup/
– On Windows: Users(username)AppDataRoamingApple ComputerMobileSyncBackup
Step 6: Extract broken photos from the backup.
Using a third-party tool like iMazing, browse the backup directory and extract the photos you want to recover. Save them to a desired location on your computer.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
1. Can I directly transfer broken photos from my iPhone to my computer?
Unfortunately, if your iPhone is broken, it won’t be recognized by your computer. You need to rely on a backup to recover your photos.
2. Are all broken photos recoverable using the iTunes method?
If the photos are not corrupted or damaged beyond repair, you should be able to recover them using the iTunes backup method.
3. Can I use iCloud to recover broken photos?
No, the iCloud backup process does not allow you to selectively recover broken photos.
4. Are there any other software options to recover broken photos?
Yes, apart from iMazing, you can try using software like Dr.Fone, PhoneRescue, or iMobie.
5. Do these software options work for all iPhone models?
Most of the software options mentioned are compatible with all iPhone models, but it’s always best to verify the compatibility before using them.
6. Should I use the same software for broken iPhone and broken iPad?
In most cases, the software should work for both broken iPhones and iPads. However, it’s advisable to check the software’s compatibility with your specific device.
7. Is there any chance I may not be able to recover my broken photos?
Unfortunately, if the photos are severely damaged or corrupted, the chances of recovering them are slim. However, it’s still worth giving software tools a try.
8. Will I lose any other data during the recovery process with these software tools?
Software tools like iMazing or Dr.Fone are designed to prioritize data recovery without causing any data loss. However, it’s good practice to create a backup before attempting any recovery process.
9. How long does it typically take to recover broken photos using these software tools?
The recovery time depends on the size of the backup and the condition of your iPhone. It can range from a few minutes to a couple of hours.
10. Can I recover broken photos without using any third-party software?
Other than through iTunes or iCloud, you can try connecting your iPhone to a computer and transferring the photos manually through the File Explorer (Windows) or Finder (Mac). However, this method may not work for broken iPhones.
11. Is there a risk of further damaging my iPhone during the recovery process?
As long as you handle your iPhone and the recovery tools with care, there should be minimal risk of causing further damage.
12. How do I prevent loss of photos from a broken iPhone in the future?
To avoid losing your precious photos, regularly back up your iPhone using iTunes, iCloud, or other reliable backup methods. Additionally, consider investing in a sturdy phone case to protect your iPhone from physical damage.