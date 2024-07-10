How to transfer books from itunes to computer?

Are you an avid reader who loves collecting books on iTunes? Have you ever wondered how to transfer those books from iTunes to your computer? Well, you’ve come to the right place! In this article, we will guide you through the process of transferring your beloved books from iTunes to your computer, so you can read them even when you’re offline. So, let’s get started!
The Process of Transferring Books from iTunes to Computer:
Transferring books from iTunes to your computer is a relatively simple process. Just follow the steps outlined below:
1. Launch iTunes: Open the iTunes application on your computer.
2. Authorize Your Computer: If you haven’t already authorized your computer, go to “Account” and select “Authorize This Computer.” Enter your Apple ID and password when prompted.
3. Connect Your Device: Connect your iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch to your computer using a USB cable.
4. Access Your Device: Once your device is connected, click on the device icon that appears in iTunes.
5. Go to File Sharing: In the left sidebar of the iTunes window, click on “File Sharing” under the “Settings” section.
6. Select the Books: From the list of apps that appear on the right side, select the app that contains the books you want to transfer.
7. Choose the Books: In the “Documents” section, you will see a list of books. Select the books you want to transfer to your computer.
8. Save the Books: Click on the “Save to” button and choose the location on your computer where you want to save the books.
9. Transfer the Books: Finally, click on the “Save” button to transfer the selected books from iTunes to your computer. Wait for the transfer process to complete.
Congratulations! You have successfully transferred your books from iTunes to your computer. Now, you can enjoy reading them anytime you want, even without an internet connection.
Frequently Asked Questions:
1. Can I transfer books purchased from iTunes to my computer?
Yes, you can transfer books purchased from iTunes to your computer using the steps mentioned above.
2. Can I transfer books that I’ve downloaded for free from iTunes?
Absolutely! Whether you’ve purchased the books or downloaded them for free, you can transfer them to your computer.
3. Can I transfer books from my computer to iTunes?
Yes, you can transfer books from your computer to iTunes by following a similar process. Just select the books from your computer and transfer them to iTunes using the “File Sharing” feature.
4. Can I transfer books from iTunes to multiple computers?
Yes, you can transfer books from iTunes to multiple authorized computers just by following the same process outlined above.
5. Can I transfer books from iTunes to my Kindle?
No, unfortunately, iTunes books are not compatible with Kindle. However, you can use other methods to transfer books from your computer to your Kindle device.
6. Can I transfer books from iTunes to my Android device?
No, iTunes books are specific to Apple devices and cannot be directly transferred to Android devices. However, you can use third-party applications or convert the books to a compatible format for transferring to your Android device.
7. Can I transfer audiobooks from iTunes to my computer using the same process?
Yes, the same process can be used to transfer audiobooks from iTunes to your computer. Just select the audiobooks instead of books during the transfer process.
8. Can I transfer books from iTunes to a different app on my device?
Yes, you can transfer books from iTunes to a different app on your device by selecting the desired app in the “File Sharing” section of iTunes.
9. Can I transfer books from iTunes to another person’s computer?
Yes, you can transfer books from iTunes to another authorized computer by following the same process described above.
10. Can I transfer books from iTunes to a cloud storage service?
No, iTunes does not provide a direct option to transfer books to cloud storage services. You can manually upload the books to your preferred cloud storage service from your computer.
11. Can I transfer books from iTunes to an external hard drive?
Yes, you can transfer books from iTunes to an external hard drive by choosing the external hard drive location during the “Save to” step of the transfer process.
12. Can I transfer books from iTunes to my iPhone or iPad directly without a computer?
Yes, you can download the books directly to your iPhone or iPad using the iTunes Store app. However, to transfer them to your computer, you’ll need to follow the steps outlined above.