How to transfer blk 360 files to computer?

BLK360 is a revolutionary 3D imaging laser scanner developed by Leica Geosystems. It allows professionals in various fields to capture accurate and detailed 3D data of the environment. Once the data is captured, it needs to be transferred to a computer for processing and analysis. In this article, we will explore the various methods to transfer BLK360 files to a computer.
Using a USB Cable
The simplest and most common way to transfer BLK360 files to a computer is by connecting the device directly using a USB cable. Here’s how:
1. **Connect the BLK360 to your computer using a compatible USB cable**. Ensure the BLK360 is powered on.
2. Open the BLK360 memory device in the file explorer of your computer.
3. **Locate the BLK360 files** you want to transfer, whether it’s individual scans or complete projects.
4. **Copy and paste or drag and drop the desired files** from the BLK360 memory to a preferred location on your computer.
Using Leica Cyclone Field 360 App
Leica Cyclone Field 360 is a mobile app developed by Leica Geosystems that enables users to control and transfer data from the BLK360 scanner wirelessly. Follow these steps:
1. **Connect your computer and the BLK360 scanner to the same Wi-Fi network**.
2. **Open the Leica Cyclone Field 360 app** on your computer.
3. **Select the BLK360 scanner** from the list of available devices.
4. **Choose the files you want to transfer**.
5. **Click on the “Transfer” button** to transfer the selected files to your computer.
FAQs:
1. Can I use a USB 2.0 cable to transfer BLK360 files?
Yes, you can use a USB 2.0 cable, but it may take longer to transfer files compared to a USB 3.0 cable due to slower data transfer speeds.
2. Are there any software requirements for transferring files using a USB cable?
No, you don’t need any additional software to transfer files using a USB cable. The BLK360 memory acts as a mass storage device.
3. Can I transfer BLK360 files wirelessly using Bluetooth?
No, BLK360 does not support file transfer via Bluetooth.
4. Can I transfer BLK360 files to a Mac computer?
Yes, you can transfer BLK360 files to both Windows and Mac computers using the methods mentioned above.
5. Are there any file size limitations for transferring BLK360 files?
There are no specific file size limitations for transferring BLK360 files. However, larger files may take longer to transfer.
6. Can I transfer multiple files at once using the Leica Cyclone Field 360 app?
Yes, you can select and transfer multiple files simultaneously using the app.
7. What file formats does the BLK360 scanner use?
The BLK360 scanner captures data in the PTG and E57 file formats, which are widely used in industry-standard software.
8. Is it possible to transfer BLK360 files using an SD card?
No, the BLK360 scanner does not have an external SD card slot.
9. Can I transfer BLK360 files to a cloud storage platform?
Yes, once the files are transferred to your computer, you can upload them to your preferred cloud storage service.
10. Do I need to install any drivers on my computer to transfer BLK360 files?
No, the BLK360 is recognized as a mass storage device by most operating systems, so no additional drivers are required.
11. What if I accidentally disconnect the BLK360 during file transfer?
If the connection between the BLK360 and the computer is interrupted, simply reconnect the device and resume the file transfer process.
12. How long does it take to transfer BLK360 files to a computer using the Leica Cyclone Field 360 app?
The transfer time will vary depending on the file size and the speed of your Wi-Fi network. Larger files may take longer to transfer compared to smaller ones.