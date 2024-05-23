How to transfer bitdefender license to another computer?

Bitdefender is one of the leading antivirus software that offers comprehensive protection against various online threats. If you are upgrading your computer or simply want to install Bitdefender on a new device, you may want to transfer your Bitdefender license to the new computer. Fortunately, the process is quite simple and can be done by following a few easy steps.
Step 1: Uninstalling Bitdefender from the Old Computer
Before you can transfer your Bitdefender license, you need to uninstall it from the old computer. To do this, follow the steps below:
1. Open the Start menu and navigate to the Control Panel.
2. Select “Programs” or “Programs and Features.”
3. Locate Bitdefender in the list of installed programs and click on it.
4. Choose the “Uninstall” option and follow the on-screen instructions to complete the process.
Step 2: Deactivating Bitdefender License
Once Bitdefender is uninstalled from the old computer, you need to deactivate the license. To deactivate your Bitdefender license, follow these steps:
1. Open the Bitdefender Central application on your old computer.
2. Sign in to your Bitdefender account.
3. Click on the “My Devices” tab.
4. Locate the old computer from the list of devices and click on “Action.”
5. From the drop-down menu, select “Deactivate.”
Step 3: Installing Bitdefender on the New Computer
Now that you have uninstalled Bitdefender from the old computer and deactivated the license, it’s time to install Bitdefender on the new computer. Follow these steps:
1. On the new computer, visit the Bitdefender Central website.
2. Sign in to your Bitdefender account.
3. Click on the “My Devices” tab.
4. Click on “Install Bitdefender” next to the new computer.
5. Follow the on-screen instructions to complete the installation process.
Step 4: Activating Bitdefender License on the New Computer
Once Bitdefender is installed on the new computer, you need to activate your license. To do this, follow these steps:
1. Open the Bitdefender application on your new computer.
2. Sign in to your Bitdefender account.
3. Click on the “My Subscriptions” tab.
4. Locate your Bitdefender license and click on “Activate.”
5. Follow the instructions to complete the activation process.
How to Transfer Bitdefender License to Another Computer?
To transfer your Bitdefender license to another computer, you need to uninstall Bitdefender from the old computer, deactivate the license, install Bitdefender on the new computer, and activate the license on the new computer.
FAQs:
1. Can I transfer my Bitdefender license to multiple computers?
No, a Bitdefender license can only be transferred to one computer at a time.
2. Do I need an internet connection to transfer my Bitdefender license?
Yes, you need an internet connection to deactivate and activate your Bitdefender license.
3. Can I transfer my Bitdefender license to a Mac computer?
Yes, you can transfer your Bitdefender license to both Windows and Mac computers.
4. Do I lose any remaining subscription when I transfer my Bitdefender license?
No, your remaining subscription will be transferred along with your license to the new computer.
5. Can I transfer my Bitdefender license to a friend?
No, Bitdefender licenses are non-transferable and can only be used by the original owner.
6. What happens if I forget to deactivate my Bitdefender license?
If you forget to deactivate your Bitdefender license, you can contact Bitdefender support to resolve the issue.
7. Can I use the same license key to activate Bitdefender on multiple computers?
No, each computer requires its own unique license key to activate Bitdefender.
8. How long does it take to transfer Bitdefender license?
The process of transferring a Bitdefender license usually takes just a few minutes.
9. Is it necessary to update Bitdefender after transferring the license?
Yes, it’s essential to update Bitdefender to ensure you have the latest virus definitions and security patches.
10. Can I transfer my Bitdefender license from a Windows 7 computer to a Windows 10 computer?
Yes, you can transfer your Bitdefender license between different versions of Windows.
11. Can I transfer my Bitdefender license if I no longer have access to the old computer?
If you no longer have access to the old computer, Bitdefender customer support can help you with the license transfer process.
12. Can I transfer my Bitdefender license without uninstalling it?
No, it is necessary to uninstall Bitdefender from the old computer before transferring the license to a new one.