How to Transfer Big Fish Games Progress to Another Computer?
Big Fish Games is a well-known online platform that offers a wide variety of exciting games for players of all ages. One common concern for gamers is how to transfer their progress from one computer to another. Fortunately, Big Fish Games provides a seamless solution that allows you to continue your gaming journey without losing any achievements or progress. In this article, we will explore the steps to transfer your Big Fish Games progress and address some frequently asked questions related to this topic.
How to Transfer Big Fish Games Progress to Another Computer?
To transfer your Big Fish Games progress to another computer, follow these simple steps:
**1. Install the Big Fish Games app** – Start by installing the Big Fish Games app on your new computer. You can download the app from the official Big Fish Games website.
**2. Log in to your Big Fish Games account** – Launch the app and log in using your existing Big Fish Games account credentials. If you don’t have an account yet, create one using the same email address you used on your previous computer.
**3. Locate your game progress folder** – Open File Explorer (Windows) or Finder (Mac), and navigate to the following directory: “C:Documents and SettingsYour User NameLocal SettingsApplication DataBig Fish Games” (Windows) or “/Users/Your User Name/Library/Application Support/Big Fish Games” (Mac).
**4. Copy your game progress files** – Inside the Big Fish Games folder, locate the game’s progress files. These files usually have a .sav extension and are uniquely named for each game. Copy these files to a portable storage device, such as a USB flash drive or an external hard drive.
**5. Paste the game progress files** – Connect the portable storage device to your new computer and navigate to the same directory mentioned in step 3. Paste the copied game progress files into this directory, replacing any existing files if prompted.
**6. Launch the game** – Open the Big Fish Games app, locate the game you want to transfer progress for, and click on the “Play” button. Your saved progress should now be available on your new computer.
FAQs:
1. Can I transfer my progress between different operating systems?
No, transferring game progress is only supported between devices running the same operating system (e.g., Windows to Windows or Mac to Mac).
2. What happens if I have multiple game progress files?
If you have multiple game progress files for the same game, copying the most recent file will transfer your latest progress.
3. Can I transfer progress for all Big Fish Games?
Yes, you can transfer progress for all Big Fish Games as long as you follow the steps mentioned above for each game individually.
4. Do I need to reinstall the games on my new computer?
Yes, you need to install the Big Fish Games app on your new computer and download the games again. Transferring progress only copies the saved data, not the game files themselves.
5. Can I transfer progress if I’m using a different Big Fish Games account?
No, you can only transfer progress between computers using the same Big Fish Games account.
6. Do I need an active internet connection to transfer game progress?
Yes, you need an internet connection to log in to your Big Fish Games account and download the games on your new computer.
7. What if I don’t have a portable storage device?
If you don’t have a portable storage device, you can use cloud storage services like Dropbox or Google Drive to temporarily upload your game progress files and then download them on your new computer.
8. Will transferring game progress delete the progress on my old computer?
No, transferring game progress does not affect the progress on your old computer. It simply creates a copy of the progress on your new computer.
9. Can I transfer progress between a desktop and a laptop?
Yes, you can transfer Big Fish Games progress between a desktop computer and a laptop as long as both devices run the same operating system and have the Big Fish Games app installed.
10. What if my game progress files are not in the specified directory?
If you can’t locate the game progress files, check the Big Fish Games support website or contact their customer support for further assistance.
11. Will transferring game progress transfer my in-app purchases?
No, transferring game progress only transfers your saved progress within the game. In-app purchases are linked to your Big Fish Games account and can be restored after downloading the game on your new computer.
12. Can I transfer game progress from a trial version to a full version of a game?
Yes, transferring game progress is possible between different versions of the same game as long as it is being played through the same Big Fish Games account.