How to transfer backblaze license to new computer?

If you’re migrating to a new computer and have an active Backblaze license, you might be wondering how to transfer it to your new setup seamlessly. Fortunately, the process is relatively straightforward, ensuring that your data remains protected and accessible on your new device. In this article, we will delve into the steps you need to take to transfer your Backblaze license to a new computer. So, without further ado, let’s get started!
**How to transfer Backblaze license to a new computer?**
To transfer your Backblaze license to a new computer, follow these steps:
1. Log in to your Backblaze account on your current computer.
2. Navigate to the “Settings” tab.
3. Select the “My Settings” option.
4. Click on the “Deauthorize Computer” button.
5. Confirm your action by clicking “Deauthorize.”
After deauthorizing your old computer, you can move on to authorizing your new computer.
6. Download and install Backblaze on your new computer.
7. Launch the Backblaze application.
8. Log in to your Backblaze account on your new computer using your username and password.
9. On the “Settings” tab, select the “My Settings” option.
10. Click on the “Authorizations” tab.
11. Select “Authorize New Computer.”
12. Verify your action by clicking “Authorize.”
Congratulations! Your Backblaze license has now been successfully transferred to your new computer, and your files will start backing up shortly.
FAQs:
1. Can I transfer my Backblaze license to multiple computers simultaneously?
No, Backblaze allows one active computer license per account. You can, however, transfer your license between computers as needed.
2. Can I use Backblaze on both Mac and Windows machines?
Certainly! Backblaze is compatible with both Mac and Windows operating systems.
3. Will I lose my data during the license transfer?
No, your data remains safe during the transfer process. Backblaze retains your backup data, ensuring a seamless transfer to your new computer.
4. Can I transfer my Backblaze license to a friend or family member?
The Backblaze license is non-transferable and tied to the account holder. It cannot be transferred to another person’s account.
5. Can I transfer my license to a computer with a different operating system?
Yes, you can transfer your Backblaze license to a computer with a different operating system without any issues.
6. Do I need an internet connection during the license transfer?
Yes, an internet connection is required to authorize and transfer your Backblaze license.
7. Can I temporarily pause my license transfer?
Unfortunately, Backblaze does not offer the option to pause the license transfer process. However, you can deauthorize the old computer while you set up the new one at your convenience.
8. What if I forget to deauthorize my old computer?
If you forget to deauthorize your old computer before transferring the license, don’t worry! Backblaze allows simultaneous authorizations on multiple machines within the same account.
9. Do I need to reinstall Backblaze on my new computer?
Yes, you need to download and install Backblaze on your new computer to ensure a seamless transfer.
10. Can I transfer my license to a mobile device?
Backblaze is primarily designed for computers rather than mobile devices. Thus, it cannot be directly transferred to a mobile device.
11. What if I need technical assistance during the transfer process?
Backblaze provides comprehensive support and documentation to help you with any technical issues you may encounter during the license transfer process.
12. Can I transfer my Backblaze backup settings and preferences as well?
Unfortunately, the license transfer process does not include the transfer of backup settings or preferences. You will need to set up your preferred backup selections on the new computer.