How to transfer avast secureline vpn lincence to new computer?

Avast SecureLine VPN is a reliable and popular tool that helps protect your online privacy and security. However, if you’ve recently acquired a new computer and want to transfer your Avast SecureLine VPN license to it, you might be wondering how to go about it. Fortunately, the process is relatively straightforward.
How to Transfer Avast SecureLine VPN License to a New Computer?
If you want to transfer your Avast SecureLine VPN license from an old computer to a new one, you can follow these simple steps:
1. **Deactivate the License on the Old Computer**: Open Avast SecureLine VPN on your old computer, go to “Menu,” click on “My licenses,” and then select “Deactivate” for the license you want to transfer.
2. **Uninstall Avast SecureLine VPN**: Once you’ve deactivated the license on the old computer, you should uninstall Avast SecureLine VPN from that machine.
3. **Install Avast SecureLine VPN on the New Computer**: Download and install Avast SecureLine VPN on your new computer from the official Avast website.
4. **Activate the License on the New Computer**: Launch Avast SecureLine VPN on your new computer, go to “Menu,” click on “My licenses,” and select “Enter a valid activation code.” Enter your license code and click on “Enter” to activate the license.
5. **Enjoy Avast SecureLine VPN**: Once you’ve successfully activated the license on your new computer, you can start using Avast SecureLine VPN to ensure your online activities remain secure and private.
FAQs:
1. Can I transfer my Avast SecureLine VPN license to multiple computers?
No, each Avast SecureLine VPN license is valid for use on one device at a time.
2. What if I’ve lost my Avast SecureLine VPN activation code?
If you’ve lost your activation code, you can retrieve it by visiting the Avast Support website and following the instructions there.
3. Can I transfer my Avast SecureLine VPN license between different operating systems?
Yes, your Avast SecureLine VPN license can be transferred between different operating systems. However, you may need to download the appropriate version of Avast SecureLine VPN for your new operating system.
4. Can I use my Avast SecureLine VPN license on both Windows and Mac?
No, Avast SecureLine VPN licenses are platform-specific. You’ll need to purchase a separate license for each platform.
5. Can I transfer my Avast SecureLine VPN license to another person?
No, Avast SecureLine VPN licenses are non-transferable. They are bound to the original user who purchased or activated the license.
6. Can I transfer my Avast SecureLine VPN license if my subscription has expired?
No, you can only transfer an active Avast SecureLine VPN license to a new computer. Once your subscription expires, the license becomes inactive and cannot be transferred.
7. Do I need to register my new computer with Avast to transfer the license?
No, you do not need to register your new computer separately. Simply follow the steps mentioned earlier to transfer and activate your Avast SecureLine VPN license.
8. Can I keep Avast SecureLine VPN installed on my old computer after transferring the license?
Once you’ve transferred the license to your new computer, it is recommended to uninstall Avast SecureLine VPN from your old computer to avoid any potential conflicts or licensing issues.
9. Can I use Avast SecureLine VPN on multiple devices simultaneously with one license?
No, Avast SecureLine VPN licenses do not allow simultaneous usage on multiple devices. Each license is bound to a single device.
10. Do I need an internet connection for transferring my Avast SecureLine VPN license?
Yes, you need an active internet connection on both the old and new computers to deactivate and activate your Avast SecureLine VPN license.
11. Can I transfer my Avast SecureLine VPN license if I’ve upgraded my old computer?
Yes, you can transfer the license even if you’ve upgraded your old computer. Simply deactivate the license on the old computer and follow the steps mentioned earlier to install and activate the license on your new computer.
12. Can I transfer my Avast SecureLine VPN license multiple times?
While you can transfer your Avast SecureLine VPN license to a new computer, there may be limitations on how many times you can do so. It is best to check the terms and conditions or contact Avast Support for clarification.