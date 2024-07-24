Avast Cleanup is a powerful PC optimization tool that can help boost the performance of your computer by cleaning out junk files, optimizing system settings, and resolving issues that may be slowing it down. If you’re wondering how to transfer Avast Cleanup to another computer, you’ve come to the right place. In this article, we will guide you through the process step-by-step.
**How to transfer Avast Cleanup to another computer?**
Transferring Avast Cleanup to another computer is a straightforward process. Follow the steps below to ensure a smooth transfer:
1. Step 1: Uninstall Avast Cleanup from the current computer. Go to the “Control Panel” in Windows, click on “Programs and Features,” find Avast Cleanup in the list, right-click on it, and select “Uninstall.”
2. Step 2: Retrieve your Avast Cleanup activation code. You can find it in the confirmation email you received when you initially purchased or downloaded Avast Cleanup. If you can’t find it in your email, log in to your Avast account and navigate to the order confirmation page.
3. Step 3: Download Avast Cleanup on the new computer. Visit the Avast Cleanup official website and download the installation file.
4. Step 4: Install Avast Cleanup on the new computer. Double-click on the downloaded file and follow the on-screen instructions to install Avast Cleanup.
5. Step 5: Activate Avast Cleanup on the new computer. During the installation process or when you first run Avast Cleanup, you will be prompted to enter your activation code. Enter the code you retrieved earlier to activate the software on the new computer.
That’s it! Avast Cleanup is now successfully transferred to the new computer, and you can start optimizing its performance.
Frequently Asked Questions:
**1. Can I transfer Avast Cleanup to multiple computers with a single purchase?**
No, the license for Avast Cleanup is typically valid for one computer only. If you want to use Avast Cleanup on multiple computers, you will need to purchase additional licenses.
**2. Can I transfer Avast Cleanup to a computer with a different operating system?**
Yes, you can. Avast Cleanup is available for both Windows and Mac operating systems, so you can transfer it to a computer with a different OS as long as you have a compatible version.
**3. Do I need an internet connection to transfer Avast Cleanup?**
Yes, an internet connection is required to download the installation file and activate Avast Cleanup on the new computer.
**4. Can I transfer Avast Cleanup using an external hard drive or USB flash drive?**
Yes, you can transfer the Avast Cleanup installation file using external storage devices. Simply copy the installation file from the current computer to the external drive and then copy it from the external drive to the new computer.
**5. Will my settings and preferences be transferred along with Avast Cleanup?**
No, the transfer process only applies to the Avast Cleanup software itself. Your personal settings and preferences will not be transferred and will need to be configured manually on the new computer.
**6. Can I transfer Avast Cleanup from an older version of Windows to a newer one?**
Yes, you can transfer Avast Cleanup from an older version of Windows to a newer version without any issues. Just make sure you have the latest compatible version of Avast Cleanup installed on the new computer.
**7. What happens to the Avast Cleanup license on the old computer?**
The Avast Cleanup license remains valid on the old computer unless you uninstall the software. It can still be used to optimize and clean up the system as long as it’s installed.
**8. Can I transfer Avast Cleanup to a computer that already has antivirus software installed?**
Yes, you can transfer Avast Cleanup to a computer that already has antivirus software installed. Avast Cleanup works alongside other antivirus programs without conflicts.
**9. Can I transfer Avast Cleanup to a computer that I don’t own?**
No, Avast Cleanup should only be transferred to computers that you personally own or have permission to use.
**10. Is Avast Cleanup transferable between different user accounts on the same computer?**
Yes, you can transfer Avast Cleanup between different user accounts on the same computer by following the same steps mentioned above.
**11. What if I lost my Avast Cleanup activation code?**
If you have lost your activation code, you can retrieve it by logging in to your Avast account and accessing the order confirmation page or contacting Avast support for assistance.
**12. Can I transfer Avast Cleanup to a computer that doesn’t have an internet connection?**
While internet connectivity is required to download and activate Avast Cleanup, you can transfer the installation file using external storage devices from a computer with an internet connection to the computer without one.