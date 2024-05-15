How to transfer avast antivirus from one computer to another?

Avast antivirus is a popular choice for protecting your computer against malware, viruses, and other threats. But what should you do when you want to transfer Avast antivirus from one computer to another? In this article, we will discuss the steps you need to follow to successfully transfer Avast antivirus to a new computer and address some commonly asked questions related to this process.
The Process of Transferring Avast Antivirus from One Computer to Another
If you have recently purchased a new computer or simply want to switch your Avast antivirus from one device to another, the process is relatively straightforward. Just follow these steps:
1. Ensure You Have an Avast Account
Before you start the transfer process, make sure you have an Avast account. If you don’t, create one by visiting the Avast website and signing up.
2. Uninstall Avast Antivirus from the Old Computer
On the computer from which you want to transfer Avast antivirus, go to the Control Panel, select “Programs,” and click on “Uninstall a Program” or “Add or Remove Programs.” Find Avast antivirus in the list of programs, right-click on it, and choose “Uninstall.” Follow the on-screen prompts to complete the uninstallation process.
3. Log In to Your Avast Account on the New Computer
On the new computer, open the Avast antivirus application. In the bottom-left corner, click on “Sign in.” Enter your Avast account credentials and log in.
4. Download and Install Avast Antivirus on the New Computer
Once you have successfully logged in to your Avast account, navigate to the “My Subscriptions” section. Locate the Avast antivirus product you wish to install on your new computer and click on “Download.” Follow the prompts to download and install the software.
5. Activate Avast Antivirus on the New Computer
After installation, open the Avast antivirus program on the new computer. Click on “Sign in” in the bottom-left corner and log in to your Avast account if prompted. Once you are logged in, the antivirus should automatically activate.
6. Configure Avast Antivirus Settings (Optional)
If you had specific settings and preferences on your previous computer, you can configure Avast antivirus on your new computer accordingly. Customize options such as scan schedules, real-time protections, and firewall settings based on your needs.
Frequently Asked Questions
1. Can I transfer Avast antivirus to a new computer without an Avast account?
No, an Avast account is necessary for transferring Avast antivirus between computers.
2. Do I need to purchase a new Avast antivirus license for the new computer?
If you have a valid Avast license, you can transfer it to your new computer without purchasing a new one.
3. Can I transfer Avast antivirus using external storage devices like USB drives?
No, you cannot transfer Avast antivirus using external storage devices. You need to follow the steps mentioned above to transfer it successfully.
4. What happens to my Avast subscription on the old computer after transferring it?
Once you transfer Avast antivirus to a new computer, the license will no longer be active on the old one.
5. Can I transfer Avast antivirus between different operating systems?
Unfortunately, you cannot transfer Avast antivirus directly between different operating systems. You will need to install the appropriate version of Avast for your new computer’s operating system.
6. Do I need an internet connection to transfer Avast antivirus?
Yes, an internet connection is required to log in to your Avast account, download the software, and activate it on the new computer.
7. Can I transfer Avast antivirus to multiple computers?
The number of computers you can transfer Avast antivirus to depends on the terms of your Avast license.
8. Can I transfer other Avast products using the same method?
Yes, you can transfer other Avast products similarly by logging in to your Avast account and following the steps mentioned above.
9. What should I do if I encounter issues during the transfer process?
If you face any difficulties while transferring Avast antivirus, visit the Avast support website or contact their customer support for assistance.
10. Will my Avast settings and preferences be transferred as well?
No, your previously configured settings and preferences will not be transferred. You will need to set them up again on the new computer.
11. Can I transfer Avast antivirus if my license has expired?
No, you cannot transfer Avast antivirus if your license has expired. You need to renew your license first.
12. What if I want to transfer Avast antivirus to a computer that doesn’t have an internet connection?
In such a scenario, you can’t directly transfer Avast antivirus. However, you can download the offline installer on a computer with internet access, copy it to a USB drive, and then install it on the computer without internet access.
In conclusion, transferring Avast antivirus from one computer to another is a hassle-free process if you have an Avast account. By following the steps outlined above, you can ensure a seamless transfer and continue enjoying the protection and security offered by Avast antivirus on your new computer.