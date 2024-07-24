**How to Transfer Audiobook from PC Computer to iPhone**
If you are an avid audiobook listener and have a collection of audiobooks on your PC computer, you might want to transfer them to your iPhone for easy access on the go. Although the process may seem daunting at first, it is actually quite simple. In this article, we will guide you through the steps to transfer audiobooks from your PC computer to your iPhone effortlessly.
**Step 1: Convert Audiobook Files to iPhone-Compatible Format**
Before transferring the audiobooks to your iPhone, you need to ensure that the files are in a compatible format. iPhones typically support audiobook files in the M4B or M4A formats. If your audiobooks are in a different format, you will need to convert them using a suitable converter tool.
**Step 2: Import Audiobook Files to iTunes**
Once your audiobooks are in the correct format, you can import them into iTunes. Launch iTunes on your PC computer and click on “File” in the top-left corner. From the drop-down menu, select “Add File to Library” or “Add Folder to Library,” depending on whether you have individual files or a folder containing your audiobooks. Locate the audiobook files or folder on your computer and click “Open” to begin importing them into iTunes.
**Step 3: Organize Audiobooks in iTunes**
Now that your audiobook files are in iTunes, you should organize them for easier navigation. To do this, select the “Audiobooks” category under “Library” in the left-hand sidebar. Right-click on an audiobook and choose “Get Info” from the context menu. Here, you can edit the audiobook’s title, author, and other details to ensure proper organization. Repeat this process for all your imported audiobooks.
**Step 4: Connect Your iPhone to Your PC**
Using a USB cable, connect your iPhone to your PC computer. iTunes should automatically launch when it detects your device. If not, open iTunes manually.
**
How to Transfer Audiobook from iTunes to iPhone?
**
To transfer audiobooks from iTunes to your iPhone, you have two options: syncing your entire audiobook library or manually selecting specific audiobooks.
**Option 1: Syncing Your Entire Audiobook Library**
In iTunes, click on your iPhone icon that appears in the top-left corner of the iTunes window. In the left-hand sidebar, click on “Music” and then check the box that says “Sync Music.” From the drop-down menu, select “Audiobooks” and choose whether you want to sync all audiobooks or selected ones. Finally, click on the “Apply” button in the bottom-right corner to start syncing your audiobooks to your iPhone.
**Option 2: Manually Selecting Audiobooks**
If you prefer to manually select which audiobooks to transfer, click on your iPhone icon in iTunes and select the “Audiobooks” tab in the top menu. Check the box that says “Sync Audiobooks” and choose whether to sync all audiobooks or selected ones. Once you have made your selection, click on the “Apply” button.
**
Frequently Asked Questions:
**
**1. Can I transfer audiobooks to my iPhone without iTunes?**
Yes, you can transfer audiobooks to your iPhone using various third-party apps or cloud storage services.
**2. How do I convert audiobook files to the M4B or M4A format?**
There are numerous online and desktop converters available that can convert audiobook files to iPhone-compatible formats, such as iTunes, fre:ac, and Cloud Convert.
**3. Can I transfer audiobooks from one iPhone to another?**
Yes, you can transfer audiobooks between iPhones using iTunes or iCloud.
**4. How can I delete audiobooks from my iPhone?**
To delete audiobooks from your iPhone, go to the “Settings” app, select “General,” then “iPhone Storage.” From there, find the audiobook app and tap on it to delete unwanted audiobooks.
**5. Can I listen to audiobooks on my iPhone without an internet connection?**
Yes, once audiobooks are transferred to your iPhone, you can listen to them offline without requiring an internet connection.
**6. Can I transfer DRM-protected audiobooks to my iPhone?**
Yes, provided that you have authorized your iPhone and the audiobook’s respective app with the same Apple ID used for purchasing the audiobook.
**7. How much space do audiobooks usually take on an iPhone?**
The space taken by audiobooks varies depending on their length and quality. On average, an hour of audiobook audio takes approximately 28-30 MB of space.
**8. Can I listen to audiobooks using third-party apps on my iPhone?**
Yes, there are numerous audiobook apps available on the App Store that allow you to listen to audiobooks.
**9. Can I listen to audiobooks in other languages on my iPhone?**
Yes, iPhones support audiobooks in multiple languages, allowing you to enjoy audiobooks in your preferred language.
**10. How do I transfer audiobooks from my PC to iPhone wirelessly?**
You can transfer audiobooks wirelessly using apps like Dropbox, Google Drive, or iCloud Drive.
**11. Can I transfer audiobooks from my Mac to iPhone using the same steps?**
Yes, the steps outlined in this article can be followed to transfer audiobooks from a Mac to an iPhone as well.
**12. Will transferring audiobooks from my PC to iPhone delete any data on my iPhone?**
No, transferring audiobooks from your PC to your iPhone should not delete any existing data on your iPhone. However, it is always recommended to create a backup before initiating any data transfer.