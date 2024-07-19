How to transfer audiobook from computer to iphone?

Are you an audiobook enthusiast looking to transfer your favorite titles from your computer to your iPhone? Perhaps you have purchased some audiobooks via popular platforms or downloaded them from other sources, and now you want to enjoy them on the go. Well, you’re in luck because transferring audiobooks to your iPhone is a simple and straightforward process. Follow the steps below to get started.
Step 1: Prepare Your Audiobooks
Before you begin the transfer process, make sure your audiobooks are in a compatible format. The iPhone supports several audio formats, such as MP3, AAC, M4A, and WAV. If your audiobooks are in a different format, you may need to convert them using a suitable audio converter tool. Once your audiobooks are in the correct format, you can proceed with the transfer.
Step 2: Using iTunes
1. Connect your iPhone to your computer using a USB cable.
Ensure that iTunes is installed on your computer, and launch it if it doesn’t open automatically. Connect your iPhone to your computer using a USB cable.
2. Select your iPhone in iTunes.
Click on the device icon that appears in the upper-left corner of the iTunes window to select your iPhone. This will open the Summary tab for your device.
3. Go to the “Books” tab.
In the left sidebar of the iTunes window, click on “Books” under your iPhone’s name.
4. Check “Sync Audiobooks.”
Check the box next to “Sync Audiobooks” to enable audiobook syncing.
5. Choose the audiobooks you want to transfer.
Select the audiobooks you want to transfer by checking the box next to each title. You can choose to sync all audiobooks or select specific ones.
6. Click “Apply” to start the transfer.
Once you have chosen the desired audiobooks, click on the “Apply” button at the bottom right corner of the iTunes window. iTunes will begin transferring the selected audiobooks to your iPhone.
Step 3: Using Third-Party Apps
While iTunes is the most popular method, there are also alternative methods to transfer audiobooks from your computer to your iPhone. Several third-party apps support audiobook transfers, such as WALTR, iMyFone TunesMate, and AnyTrans. These apps provide a user-friendly interface and support various audio formats. Follow the instructions provided by each app to complete the transfer process.
Frequently Asked Questions
1. Can I transfer audiobooks to my iPhone wirelessly?
Yes, using third-party apps like WALTR or AnyTrans, you can transfer audiobooks wirelessly from your computer to your iPhone.
2. How do I convert audiobooks to a compatible format?
You can use audio converter software like iTunes or online conversion tools to convert your audiobooks to a compatible format.
3. Can I transfer audiobooks from multiple computers to my iPhone?
Yes, you can transfer audiobooks from multiple computers, but ensure that the iPhone is synced with only one iTunes library at a time.
4. What if I don’t want to use iTunes?
You can use third-party apps like iMyFone TunesMate or WALTR as an alternative to iTunes for transferring audiobooks to your iPhone.
5. How do I remove audiobooks from my iPhone?
To remove audiobooks from your iPhone, go to the “Books” tab in iTunes while your iPhone is connected, uncheck the audiobooks you want to remove, and click on “Apply.”
6. Can I listen to audiobooks on my iPhone without transferring them?
Yes, you can use audiobook apps like Audible, Libby, or OverDrive to stream or download audiobooks directly to your iPhone without transferring them.
7. Why are some audiobooks not syncing to my iPhone?
Ensure that the audiobooks are in a compatible format and that you have checked the “Sync Audiobooks” option in iTunes. You can also try restarting your computer and iPhone and then syncing again.
8. How much space do audiobooks take on an iPhone?
The size of audiobooks varies depending on their length and audio quality. Audiobooks can take anywhere from a few megabytes to several gigabytes of space on your iPhone.
9. Can I listen to audiobooks on my iPhone without an internet connection?
Yes, after transferring the audiobooks to your iPhone, you can listen to them offline without an internet connection.
10. Can I transfer audiobooks from my Mac to my iPhone?
Yes, you can transfer audiobooks from both Windows and Mac computers to your iPhone using iTunes or third-party apps.
11. Is it legal to transfer audiobooks to my iPhone?
As long as you have obtained the audiobooks through legal means, such as purchasing or downloading from authorized platforms, it is legal to transfer them to your iPhone for personal use.
12. How long does it take to transfer audiobooks to an iPhone?
The transfer time depends on the size of the audiobooks and the speed of your computer and USB connection. Transferring a typical audiobook should only take a few seconds to a few minutes.