**How to transfer audible books from iPhone to computer?**
Audible is a popular platform for audiobook lovers, offering a vast collection of books that you can access on your iPhone. However, the limited storage capacity of an iPhone may prompt you to transfer your Audible books to your computer for safekeeping or to free up space. If you’re wondering how to transfer Audible books from your iPhone to your computer, you’ve come to the right place. In this article, we will guide you through the process step by step.
Before we get started, make sure you have the latest version of iTunes installed on your computer. Now, without further ado, let’s dive into the instructions:
1. Connect your iPhone to your computer using a USB cable. Launch iTunes if it doesn’t open automatically.
2. In iTunes, click on the small iPhone icon located at the top left corner of the screen. This will take you to your iPhone’s summary page.
3. Click on the “File Sharing” option in the left sidebar.
4. Scroll down to find the Audible app in the list of apps on the right side of the screen. Click on it to select it.
5. Now, on the right side of the screen, you will see a list of Audible books stored on your iPhone. Select the books you want to transfer to your computer by clicking on them. You can select multiple books by holding down the Ctrl key (Windows) or Command key (Mac) while clicking on the books.
6. After selecting the books, click on the “Save to…” button at the bottom right corner of the screen. Choose a folder on your computer where you want to save the files and click “Save.”
7. iTunes will start transferring the selected Audible books from your iPhone to your computer. You can monitor the progress in the top center of the iTunes window.
8. Once the transfer is complete, you can access the transferred Audible books on your computer in the folder you selected earlier.
That’s it! You have successfully transferred your Audible books from your iPhone to your computer. Now you can enjoy your audiobooks without worrying about limited storage space on your phone.
FAQs:
1. Can I transfer Audible books to my computer without using iTunes?
Unfortunately, no. iTunes is the official software for managing iOS devices and is required to transfer Audible books from iPhone to computer.
2. Can I transfer all my Audible books at once?
Yes, you can transfer multiple Audible books simultaneously by selecting them together before initiating the transfer process.
3. Will transferring Audible books from my iPhone to computer delete them from my phone?
No, transferring Audible books from your iPhone to your computer will create a copy on your computer while keeping the original files on your phone.
4. Can I transfer Audible books from my iPhone to a Windows computer?
Yes, the steps mentioned above are applicable to both Windows and Mac computers.
5. Can I listen to transferred Audible books on my computer?
Yes, once the Audible books are transferred to your computer, you can use compatible media players like iTunes, Windows Media Player, or Audible’s desktop app to listen to them.
6. How much storage space will transferring Audible books take on my computer?
The amount of storage space required will depend on the size of the Audible books you transfer. You can check the file sizes before initiating the transfer process.
7. Can I transfer Audible books from my iPhone to multiple computers?
Yes, you can transfer Audible books from your iPhone to multiple computers using the same method described above.
8. Can I transfer Audible books from my iPhone to a Mac with the Books app?
Yes, if you have macOS Catalina or later, the Audible books transferred to your computer will be accessible in the Books app.
9. What if I don’t see the Audible app in the list of apps in iTunes?
Make sure you have the Audible app installed on your iPhone. If you still don’t see it, try disconnecting and reconnecting your iPhone or restarting iTunes.
10. Is there a size limit for transferring Audible books from iPhone to computer?
There is no specific size limit for transferring Audible books; however, it might take longer to transfer larger files.
11. Can I transfer Audible books from my iPhone to a computer wirelessly?
No, transferring Audible books from your iPhone to a computer requires a physical connection using a USB cable.
12. Can I transfer Audible books from my iPhone to an Android device?
No, Audible books are protected by digital rights management (DRM), which restricts their playback to authorized devices.