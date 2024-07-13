Do you own multiple Apple computers and want to transfer your favorite apps from one computer to another? If so, this article will provide you with a step-by-step guide on how to transfer apps from one Apple computer to another. Whether you recently purchased a new Apple computer or simply want to share apps between your devices, the process is relatively straightforward. So let’s get started!
How to transfer apps from one Apple computer to another?
The process of transferring apps from one Apple computer to another involves using a built-in feature called the Mac App Store. Here’s a step-by-step guide to help you through the process:
1. Connect both Apple computers to the internet: Ensure that both computers are connected to a stable internet connection before you begin the transfer process.
2. Open the Mac App Store on the target computer: Launch the Mac App Store on the Apple computer where you wish to transfer the apps.
3. Sign in with your Apple ID: Use the same Apple ID on the target computer as the one used on the source computer. This will ensure that you can access your purchased apps.
4. Click on “Purchased” in the toolbar: Locate the “Purchased” option in the toolbar at the top of the Mac App Store window and click on it.
5. View your purchased apps: You will see a list of apps you have previously purchased. Simply scroll through the list to find the apps you want to transfer.
6. Click on the download icon for each app: Beside each app in the list, there will be a cloud-shaped download icon. Click on this icon for each app you want to transfer.
7. Wait for the downloads to complete: The Mac App Store will download and install each app one by one. So be patient and wait for the download and installation process to complete for all the apps you selected.
8. Repeat the process for all desired apps: If you have more apps to transfer, continue this process until you have successfully transferred all the apps from the source computer to the target computer.
Congratulations! You have successfully transferred your apps from one Apple computer to another. Now you can enjoy your favorite apps on both devices without having to individually download and install them on each computer.
Frequently Asked Questions:
1. Can I transfer apps between different Apple IDs?
No, apps purchased under a specific Apple ID can only be transferred to another computer using the same Apple ID.
2. Does transferring apps also transfer app data and settings?
No, transferring apps only installs the application itself. To transfer app data and settings, you can use the Time Machine backup or other manual methods.
3. Can I transfer apps without an internet connection?
No, an internet connection is necessary to download apps from the Mac App Store.
4. What if I don’t remember the Apple ID used on my source computer?
You can try to recover your Apple ID by visiting Apple’s “Forgot Apple ID” webpage and following the instructions provided.
5. Can I transfer apps if they are no longer available on the Mac App Store?
If an app is discontinued or removed from the Mac App Store, you won’t be able to transfer it using this method. You may need to find alternative ways to reinstall such apps.
6. Will I be charged again for apps that I already purchased?
No, once you have purchased an app with a specific Apple ID, you can download it onto any Apple computer associated with that same Apple ID without any additional charges.
7. Can I transfer apps between a Mac and an iOS device?
This method described in the article only applies to transferring apps between Apple computers. Transferring apps between a Mac and an iOS device requires a different process.
8. Can I transfer apps installed from sources other than the Mac App Store?
Apps downloaded from sources other than the Mac App Store may require different transfer methods, such as manually copying the app files from one computer to another.
9. Can I transfer apps without using the Mac App Store?
If you’re transferring apps that don’t require installation, such as standalone applications, you can manually copy them from one computer to another using external storage or network sharing.
10. Do I have to transfer all apps or can I choose specific apps?
This method allows you to choose specific apps to transfer. You have complete control over which apps you want to install on the target computer.
11. Can I transfer apps if they are installed from a different user account?
No, the transfer process described in this article involves transferring apps associated with the same Apple ID used on both computers.
12. Can I transfer apps from a newer macOS version to an older one?
It is recommended to transfer apps between Apple computers running the same or newer macOS versions. Compatibility issues may arise when transferring apps from a newer macOS version to an older one.