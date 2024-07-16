Are you planning to transfer apps from your iPhone to a new computer? Perhaps you want to create a backup of your apps, or maybe you’re simply looking to free up some space on your phone. Whatever the reason may be, transferring apps from iPhone to a new computer is indeed possible. In this article, we will guide you through the process step by step.
How to transfer apps from iPhone to new computer?
Transferring apps from your iPhone to a new computer is a reasonably straightforward process. By following these steps, you can quickly and efficiently transfer your apps:
1. Connect your iPhone to your computer using a USB cable.
2. Trust the computer by unlocking your iPhone and tapping “Trust” when prompted.
3. Launch iTunes on your computer if it doesn’t open automatically.
4. Click on the iPhone icon that appears in iTunes to access your device’s summary.
5. Navigate to the “Apps” section in the left sidebar of the iTunes window.
6. Scroll through the list of apps to identify the ones you want to transfer.
7. Check the box next to each app you wish to transfer. You can select multiple apps simultaneously.
8. Click on the “Apply” or “Sync” button at the bottom right corner of the iTunes window.
9. Wait for the sync process to complete. This may take some time depending on the number of apps being transferred.
10. Eject your iPhone from iTunes and disconnect it from your computer.
11. Connect your new computer to your iPhone using a USB cable.
12. Trust the new computer following the same steps mentioned above.
13. Launch iTunes on the new computer and select the iPhone icon.
14. Navigate to the “Apps” section and ensure that the apps you transferred are listed.
15. Sync your iPhone with the new computer by clicking on the “Apply” or “Sync” button once again.
Congratulations! You have successfully transferred your apps from your iPhone to your new computer. Now, let’s address some common questions related to this topic:
1. Can I transfer apps from iPhone to computer without iTunes?
Unfortunately, transferring apps from iPhone to computer without iTunes is not possible. iTunes is the primary tool for managing iOS devices and their content.
2. Can I transfer purchased apps only?
Yes, when you follow the steps mentioned above, every app on your iPhone will be available for transfer, including both free and purchased apps.
3. Will app data be transferred as well?
Transferring apps moves the app files themselves, but it does not transfer app data like game progress or settings. This process primarily focuses on the apps themselves.
4. Can I transfer apps from iPhone to multiple computers?
Technically, there is no limit to the number of computers you can transfer apps to. However, keep in mind that each new computer will override the previous one, so only the apps from the most recent transfer will be available.
5. Can I transfer apps from a broken iPhone?
If your iPhone is not functional or broken, it may be challenging to transfer apps directly. However, if you had previously backed up your iPhone to your computer or iCloud, you can restore that backup to a new device or computer, including the apps.
6. Can I transfer apps between Mac and Windows computers?
Yes, the process for transferring apps between Mac and Windows computers is the same as outlined in the steps above.
7. Do I need an internet connection for app transfer?
An internet connection is not necessary for transferring apps from your iPhone to a new computer. However, you will need an active internet connection to download and install any available app updates after the transfer.
8. Will transferring apps delete them from my iPhone?
No, transferring apps from your iPhone to a new computer will not delete them from your device. However, it is always recommended to have a backup of your apps before making any changes.
9. Can I transfer apps wirelessly?
Currently, there is no built-in feature to transfer apps wirelessly from an iPhone to a computer. A USB connection is required for the transfer process.
10. What happens if I don’t trust the computer?
If you don’t trust the computer, your iPhone will not establish a connection with it, and you won’t be able to transfer apps or any other data.
11. Can I transfer apps using a third-party software?
While there are some third-party software programs available claiming to transfer apps, they are not recommended. It’s always best to stick with the official iTunes method to ensure data security and compatibility.
12. Are app transfers reversible?
Once you transfer apps from your iPhone to a new computer, they will remain on the computer unless manually deleted. However, you can install the transferred apps back onto your iPhone by syncing it with the original or another computer.