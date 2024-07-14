How to transfer apps from iPhone to computer iOS 9?

In today’s digital era, our smartphones have become an essential part of our lives. We rely on various apps to perform a wide range of tasks, from productivity to entertainment. However, sometimes we may find the need to transfer our favorite apps from our iPhone to our computer for various reasons, such as creating a backup or freeing up storage space. If you are using iOS 9, here’s a step-by-step guide on how to transfer apps from your iPhone to your computer.
The process of transferring apps from your iPhone to your computer running iOS 9 is relatively straightforward and can be done in a few simple steps. Here’s how:
1. Connect your iPhone to your computer using a USB cable.
2. Launch iTunes on your computer.
3. Click on the device icon that appears in the top left corner of the iTunes window.
4. On the left-hand sidebar, click on “Apps” under the “Settings” section.
5. Scroll down to the “File Sharing” section.
6. You will see a list of apps installed on your iPhone. Select the app you want to transfer.
7. Click on the “Save To…” button.
8. Choose a location on your computer where you want to save the app files.
9. Click “Save” to start the transfer process.
10. Wait for the transfer to complete, which may take a few moments depending on the app’s size.
Congratulations! You have successfully transferred the app from your iPhone to your computer running iOS 9.
Frequently Asked Questions:
1. Can I transfer all my iPhone apps to my computer?
No, you can only transfer apps that support the “File Sharing” feature in iTunes.
2. Can I transfer apps purchased from the App Store to my computer?
Yes, you can transfer both free and paid apps purchased from the App Store.
3. Can I transfer app data along with the app itself?
No, transferring app data separately is not possible using this method. Only the app files will be transferred.
4. Will transferring apps to my computer delete them from my iPhone?
No, transferring apps to your computer will not delete them from your iPhone. They will remain on your iPhone until you manually delete them.
5. Can I transfer apps from my iPhone to a friend’s computer?
Yes, you can transfer apps from your iPhone to any computer with iTunes installed.
6. Can I transfer apps from my iPhone to a computer running Windows?
Yes, you can transfer apps from your iPhone to a computer running either macOS or Windows.
7. Is iTunes the only way to transfer apps from my iPhone to my computer?
Yes, iTunes is the official method provided by Apple to transfer apps from an iPhone to a computer.
8. Can I transfer apps to my computer wirelessly?
No, transferring apps from an iPhone to a computer can only be done using a USB cable.
9. Can I transfer multiple apps at once?
Yes, you can select multiple apps in iTunes and transfer them to your computer simultaneously.
10. What should I do if the app transfer process is taking too long?
Ensure that you have a stable internet connection and sufficient storage space on your computer. Restarting both your iPhone and computer can also help resolve any temporary issues.
11. Can I transfer apps from a computer back to my iPhone?
Yes, you can transfer apps from your computer back to your iPhone using iTunes by selecting the app and clicking on the “Add File…” button in the “File Sharing” section.
12. Will transferring apps to my computer save storage space on my iPhone?
No, transferring apps to your computer will not save storage space on your iPhone. The app files will be copied to your computer, but they will still occupy the same amount of space on your iPhone.