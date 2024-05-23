With the increasing technology advancements, it has become quite common for individuals to use their iPhones for various purposes, including work-related tasks, gaming, and entertainment. As a result, many users find themselves with a plethora of applications on their iPhones. However, there may be instances where you’d like to transfer some of these apps to your computer. Whether it’s to free up space on your iPhone or simply to have a backup on your computer, transferring apps from iPhone to computer can be a valuable process. Let’s explore how you can transfer apps from iPhone to computer on iOS 11.
How to transfer apps from iPhone to computer iOS 11?
To transfer apps from your iPhone to your computer running iOS 11, follow the simple steps outlined below:
1. Connect your iPhone to your computer using a USB cable.
2. Launch iTunes on your computer (ensure you have the latest version).
3. Once connected, click on the iPhone icon that appears in iTunes.
4. Navigate to the “Apps” tab, located on the left-hand side of the interface.
5. Scroll down to the “File Sharing” section and select the app you wish to transfer.
6. Click on the “Save To…” button and choose a location on your computer where you want to store the app.
7. Click “Save” to start the transfer process.
8. The selected app will now be transferred from your iPhone to your computer.
Transferring apps using iTunes provides a convenient way to have copies of your essential apps stored on your computer. It is particularly useful when you need to restore your iPhone or want to keep a backup.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
1. Can I transfer all my apps from iPhone to computer using this method?
No, this method only allows you to transfer apps that have the “File Sharing” feature enabled.
2. How can I check if an app has the “File Sharing” feature enabled?
You can easily check by connecting your iPhone to iTunes and navigating to the “Apps” tab. If the app appears under the “File Sharing” section, it is compatible with this method.
3. Can I transfer apps I’ve purchased from the App Store as well?
Yes, you can transfer both free and paid apps using the aforementioned method.
4. Are the transferred apps playable on my computer?
No, the transferred apps cannot be played or used on your computer. They are solely for backup or storage purposes.
5. Can I transfer multiple apps simultaneously?
Yes, you can transfer multiple apps at once by selecting them in iTunes before clicking on the “Save To…” button.
6. Will the transferred apps still be available on my iPhone?
Yes, transferring apps does not remove them from your iPhone. They will remain on your device after the transfer.
7. Do I need an internet connection for the transfer?
No, an internet connection is not required for transferring apps from your iPhone to your computer using this method.
8. Can I transfer apps to a computer running on Windows?
Yes, you can transfer apps to both Mac and Windows computers using iTunes.
9. Can I transfer apps to another iPhone using this method?
No, this method is specifically for transferring apps from your iPhone to a computer.
10. Can I transfer apps using the iTunes Store app on my iPhone?
No, the transfer process can only be done through the desktop version of iTunes.
11. How long does the transfer process take?
The transfer time depends on the size of the app and the speed of your computer’s processor.
12. Can I transfer apps to iCloud instead of my computer?
Unfortunately, transferring apps directly to iCloud is not possible. However, you can transfer apps to your computer and then sync them with iCloud if desired.
By following the steps mentioned above, you’ll be able to transfer apps from your iPhone to your computer running iOS 11. This method ensures you have a backup of your essential apps while freeing up precious space on your iPhone. So, go ahead and give it a try!