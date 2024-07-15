How to transfer an overdrive media to another computer?

If you’re an avid reader using Overdrive to access your media, you might want to know how to transfer your Overdrive media to another computer. Whether you’re getting a new device or simply want to switch computers, the process is relatively straightforward. In this article, we will guide you through the steps necessary to transfer your Overdrive media files seamlessly.
Transferring Overdrive Media
To transfer your Overdrive media to another computer, whether it’s eBooks, audiobooks, or videos, you can follow these simple steps:
- **De-authorize the Overdrive software on your old computer:** Before you can transfer your media to another computer, you need to de-authorize your old computer. This ensures that you won’t encounter any issues with license limits. Open the Overdrive software and go to “Help” > “De-authorize computer.”
- **Sign in to Overdrive on your new computer:** Download and install the Overdrive software on your new computer. Sign in using the same username and password you used on your previous computer.
- **Authorize your new computer:** Once signed in, go to “Help” > “Authorize computer” to authorize the new device.
- **Download your media:** Now that both computers are authorized, you can download your Overdrive media to your new computer. Search or browse for the media you want and select the download button. You can choose from eBooks, audiobooks, videos, and more.
Once you have successfully completed these steps, you should be able to enjoy your Overdrive media on your new computer, hassle-free.
Frequently Asked Questions
1. Can I transfer my Overdrive media to multiple computers?
Yes, you can transfer your Overdrive media to multiple computers, as long as you de-authorize and authorize each computer when necessary.
2. Can I transfer my Overdrive media to a different operating system?
Overdrive media can be transferred between different operating systems, such as from Windows to Mac, as long as you install the Overdrive software compatible with the new operating system.
3. Can I transfer my Overdrive media to a mobile device?
Yes, you can transfer your Overdrive media to a mobile device by installing the Overdrive app and signing in with your account details.
4. Will transferring my Overdrive media delete it from my old computer?
No, transferring your Overdrive media to a new computer will not delete it from your old computer. However, de-authorizing the old computer may limit your access to the media on that device.
5. Can I transfer my Overdrive media from a borrowed book?
No, you cannot transfer media from borrowed books obtained through Overdrive. Borrowed media is limited to the device it was borrowed on.
6. Can I transfer my Overdrive media if I have reached my lending limit?
Transferring Overdrive media to another computer does not affect your lending limits. The same lending rules and limits will apply on the new device.
7. Are there any restrictions on transferring Overdrive media?
There are no specific restrictions on transferring Overdrive media. However, you must ensure that you have authorized the new computer and de-authorized any previous devices.
8. Can I transfer my Overdrive media to a cloud storage service?
No, you cannot directly transfer Overdrive media to a cloud storage service. Overdrive media is tied to the Overdrive software and app for access.
9. Can I transfer my Overdrive media from one account to another?
No, you cannot transfer Overdrive media from one account to another. Each account has its own media library.
10. Can I transfer my Overdrive media to a friend’s computer?
You cannot transfer Overdrive media directly to a friend’s computer. Each user should have their own Overdrive account and access their media individually.
11. Can I transfer my Overdrive media without an internet connection?
No, you need an internet connection to both authorize your new computer and download your Overdrive media files.
12. Can I transfer my Overdrive media without the Overdrive software?
No, you need the Overdrive software installed on your computer to transfer and access your Overdrive media.
By following these steps, you can easily transfer your Overdrive media to another computer and continue enjoying your favorite books, audiobooks, and videos without any interruption.