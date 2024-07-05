How to transfer advance system care to new computer?

**How to Transfer Advanced SystemCare to a New Computer?**
Advanced SystemCare is a powerful software that helps improve the performance and security of your computer. If you’re upgrading to a new computer or simply want to transfer Advanced SystemCare to another device, follow the steps below to ensure a seamless transition.
1. **Step 1: Deactivating Advanced SystemCare on the Old Computer** – Before you can transfer Advanced SystemCare to a new computer, you must deactivate the software on the old computer. Open Advanced SystemCare and navigate to “Menu > Manage License.” Click on the “Deactivate” button to release the license from the old computer.
2. **Step 2: Uninstalling Advanced SystemCare on the Old Computer** – After deactivating the software, it’s essential to uninstall Advanced SystemCare from the old computer. This helps avoid any conflicts or issues when transferring the software to the new device. Go to “Control Panel > Programs > Uninstall a program,” select Advanced SystemCare, and click “Uninstall.”
3. **Step 3: Downloading and Installing Advanced SystemCare on the New Computer** – On your new computer, visit the official website of Advanced SystemCare and download the latest version of the software. Run the installer and follow the on-screen instructions to complete the installation process.
4. **Step 4: Activating Advanced SystemCare on the New Computer** – Open Advanced SystemCare on the new computer, go to “Menu > Manage License,” and click on the “Activate” button. Enter your license key when prompted or sign in with your IObit account if you have one. If you don’t have a license key, you can purchase one from the official website.
5. **Step 5: Transferring Advanced SystemCare Settings and Preferences** – After activating Advanced SystemCare on the new computer, you might want to transfer your settings and preferences from the old device. To do this, go to the “Menu” and select “Backup and Restore.” Click on the “Export” button to save your settings to a file, then transfer that file to the new computer. On the new computer, open Advanced SystemCare, go to “Menu > Backup and Restore,” and click on the “Import” button to restore your settings.
6. **Step 6: Enjoying Advanced SystemCare on Your New Computer** – Congratulations! You have successfully transferred Advanced SystemCare to your new computer. Explore the various features and tools provided by Advanced SystemCare to optimize and protect your new device.
Related FAQs:
1. **Can I use the same Advanced SystemCare license on multiple computers?** – No, each license of Advanced SystemCare can only be activated on one computer at a time.
2. **What happens if I forgot to deactivate Advanced SystemCare on my old computer?** – If you forgot to deactivate the software, you can contact IObit customer support for assistance in transferring your license to the new computer.
3. **Can I transfer Advanced SystemCare to a Mac computer?** – No, Advanced SystemCare is only compatible with Windows operating systems.
4. **Do I need an internet connection to activate Advanced SystemCare on the new computer?** – Yes, a stable internet connection is required to activate the software on your new device.
5. **Is it necessary to uninstall Advanced SystemCare from the old computer?** – It is highly recommended to uninstall Advanced SystemCare from the old computer to avoid any conflicts or issues on the new device.
6. **Can I transfer my Advanced SystemCare settings only?** – Yes, you can export your settings from the old computer and import them on the new computer using the “Backup and Restore” feature.
7. **Can I transfer Advanced SystemCare to a computer with a different operating system version?** – Yes, you can transfer Advanced SystemCare to a computer with a different Windows operating system version, as long as it is supported by the software.
8. **Is there a limit to the number of times I can transfer Advanced SystemCare to new computers?** – No, there is no set limit to the number of times you can transfer Advanced SystemCare to new computers.
9. **Can I transfer Advanced SystemCare to a computer that has a different user account?** – Yes, you can transfer Advanced SystemCare to a computer with a different user account as long as you have administrative privileges.
10. **Will transferring Advanced SystemCare delete any existing files or programs on my new computer?** – No, transferring Advanced SystemCare does not delete any existing files or programs on your new computer.
11. **What should I do if I encounter any issues during the transfer process?** – If you encounter any issues during the transfer process, you can contact IObit customer support for assistance and troubleshooting steps.
12. **Can I transfer Advanced SystemCare to a computer without an internet connection?** – While an internet connection is necessary for the activation process, you can use Advanced SystemCare’s offline features even without a constant internet connection.