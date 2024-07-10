How to Transfer a Video from Computer to iPhone VLC
Transferring videos from a computer to an iPhone VLC (VideoLAN Client) can be a convenient way to enjoy your favorite movies, TV shows, or homemade videos on the go. VLC is a popular media player that supports a wide range of video formats and offers additional features like subtitles and audio tracks. In this article, we will guide you through the process of transferring a video from your computer to iPhone VLC.
How to transfer a video from computer to iPhone VLC?
To transfer a video from your computer to iPhone VLC, follow these steps:
1. Connect your iPhone to your computer using a USB cable.
2. Open iTunes on your computer.
3. Click on the iPhone icon in the iTunes window.
4. Select “File Sharing” from the left-hand menu.
5. Scroll down and locate “VLC” in the Apps list.
6. Click on VLC to select it.
7. Click on the “Add File” button.
8. Browse and select the video file you want to transfer.
9. Click on the “Open” button to initiate the transfer.
10. Wait for the transfer to complete.
11. Once the transfer is finished, disconnect your iPhone from the computer.
That’s it! You have successfully transferred a video from your computer to iPhone VLC. Now you can open VLC on your iPhone and enjoy the video anytime, anywhere.
Frequently Asked Questions:
1. Can I transfer multiple videos at once?
Yes, you can transfer multiple videos at once using the same process. Simply select multiple video files in step 8 and click on the “Open” button.
2. Can I transfer videos wirelessly?
Yes, you can transfer videos wirelessly using third-party apps that support file transfer between your computer and iPhone, such as AirDrop or cloud storage solutions like Dropbox or Google Drive.
3. Can I transfer videos from Mac to iPhone VLC?
Yes, you can transfer videos from both Mac and Windows computers to iPhone VLC using iTunes.
4. Are there any size limitations for video transfers?
The size limitations depend on your iPhone’s available storage space. Ensure that you have enough free space on your iPhone to accommodate the transferred videos.
5. Can I transfer videos from external hard drives?
Yes, you can transfer videos from external hard drives or other storage devices connected to your computer using the same process described above.
6. Do I need to convert the video file to a specific format?
No, VLC supports a wide range of video formats, so you do not need to convert the video file before transferring it to your iPhone.
7. Can I transfer videos to VLC on my iPad or iPod touch?
Yes, you can use the same process to transfer videos from your computer to VLC on your iPad or iPod touch as well.
8. Can I delete the transferred video from my computer?
Yes, after successfully transferring the video to your iPhone, you can delete it from your computer to free up storage space.
9. Do I need an internet connection to transfer videos?
No, transferring videos between your computer and iPhone using the methods mentioned here does not require an internet connection.
10. Can I transfer videos using VLC’s Wi-Fi Upload feature?
Yes, you can transfer videos using VLC’s Wi-Fi Upload feature, but it requires both your computer and iPhone to be connected to the same Wi-Fi network.
11. Can I transfer videos without using iTunes?
Yes, you can transfer videos without using iTunes by using third-party applications like iExplorer or AnyTrans.
12. Is VLC a free app?
Yes, VLC is a free media player available for both computers and mobile devices, including iPhones and iPads.