How to transfer a licence in dvdfab to another computer?

**How to Transfer a License in DVDFab to Another Computer?**
DVDFab is a popular software used for DVD and Blu-ray copying, ripping, and burning. It offers various features that make it a go-to choice for users seeking an all-in-one solution for their disc-related needs. However, there may come a time when you need to transfer your DVDFab license to another computer. Whether you have upgraded your hardware or simply want to switch machines, the process is quite straightforward. In this article, we will guide you through the steps to successfully transfer your DVDFab license to another computer.
**Step 1: Deactivate DVDFab License on the Current Computer**
Before transferring your DVDFab license to another computer, you must deactivate it on the existing one. To do this, follow these simple steps:
1. Launch DVDFab on your current computer.
2. Go to the “Help” menu and click on “Deactivate”.
3. A confirmation dialog box will appear. Click on “Yes” to continue.
4. DVDFab will then be deactivated on your current computer.
**Step 2: Install DVDFab on the New Computer**
Once you have deactivated DVDFab on your current computer, you can proceed to install it on the new machine. To do this, follow these steps:
1. Download the latest version of DVDFab from the official website.
2. Run the installer file and follow the on-screen instructions to complete the installation process.
**Step 3: Activate DVDFab License on the New Computer**
After installing DVDFab on the new computer, you need to activate your license. Here’s how:
1. Launch DVDFab on the new computer.
2. On the initial startup screen, click on “Authorize”.
3. A dialog box will appear, asking you to enter your DVDFab account username and password. Fill in the required details and click on “Authorize”.
**Step 4: Transfer the License Key**
The final step involves transferring your DVDFab license key to the new computer. It’s a simple process that requires you to copy and paste the license key file. Follow these steps:
1. Access your old computer and navigate to the DVDFab installation directory.
2. Locate the license key file named “DVDFab.key” and copy it.
3. Transfer the copied “DVDFab.key” file to your new computer.
4. On the new computer, navigate to the DVDFab installation directory and paste the “DVDFab.key” file.
5. Restart DVDFab on the new computer, and you’ll find your license transferred successfully.
FAQs:
1. Can I transfer my DVDFab license multiple times?
Yes, you can transfer your DVDFab license as many times as you need, provided you follow the deactivation process on the current computer each time.
2. I forgot to deactivate DVDFab on my old computer. Can I still transfer the license to another computer?
No, in order to transfer the license, you must first deactivate DVDFab on your old computer. If you forgot to do so, you can contact DVDFab support for assistance.
3. Can I transfer my DVDFab license to a different operating system?
Yes, you can transfer your DVDFab license to a different operating system, such as from Windows to Mac or vice versa.
4. Can I use my DVDFab license on multiple computers simultaneously?
No, you can only use your DVDFab license on one computer at a time. To use it on a different computer, you must first deactivate it on the current one.
5. Can I transfer my DVDFab license if I no longer have access to my old computer?
If you no longer have access to your old computer, it can be challenging to transfer your DVDFab license. In such cases, reach out to DVDFab support for assistance.
6. Can I transfer my DVDFab license to a friend or family member?
Yes, you can transfer your DVDFab license to a friend or family member. Just make sure to follow the deactivation instructions on your current computer before transferring it.
7. Do I need an internet connection to transfer my DVDFab license?
Yes, you need an internet connection to transfer your DVDFab license. This is to authorize the license on the new computer.
8. Will my settings and preferences be transferred along with the license?
No, transferring your DVDFab license does not transfer settings or preferences. You will need to set them up again.
9. How long does it take to transfer my DVDFab license?
The process of transferring a DVDFab license is quick and typically takes just a few minutes to complete.
10. Can I transfer my DVDFab license if it has expired?
No, you cannot transfer an expired DVDFab license. Make sure your license is active before attempting to transfer it.
11. What if I have a lifetime license for DVDFab?
If you have a lifetime license for DVDFab, you can transfer it to another computer following the same steps mentioned in this article.
12. Is it possible to transfer my DVDFab license over a network?
No, transferring a DVDFab license over a network is not supported. You need to physically transfer the license key file to the new computer.