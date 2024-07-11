If you love gaming, chances are you’ve encountered the need to transfer your games from one computer to another. Whether you’re upgrading to a new gaming rig or simply want to share a game with a friend, Steam provides an easy way to transfer games between computers. Here’s a step-by-step guide on how to transfer a game from Steam to another computer:
Step 1: Install Steam on the New Computer
The first step is to install the Steam client on the new computer. Head to the official Steam website (https://store.steampowered.com/) and download the client. Once downloaded, proceed with the installation process following the on-screen instructions.
Step 2: Sign in to Your Steam Account
Launch the Steam client and sign in with your Steam account credentials. If you don’t have an account, you can create one for free.
Step 3: Locate Your Steam Game Library
After signing in, navigate to the “Library” tab located at the top of the Steam client. This will display a list of all the games you have in your Steam library.
Step 4: Backup and Transfer Your Game Files
Before transferring your games, it’s crucial to back them up. To do this, you can utilize Steam’s built-in backup functionality. Right-click on the game you wish to transfer, select “Backup Game Files,” and choose a location on your computer to store the backup files. Once the backup process is complete, copy the backup files to an external storage device, such as a USB drive.
Step 5: Restore Your Game on the New Computer
Connect the external storage device containing the game backup files to the new computer. Open Steam on the new computer, sign in to your account, and navigate to the “Library” tab as before. Next, click on the “+ Add a Game” button located at the bottom left corner of the Steam client. From the dropdown menu, select “Restore a Backup” and locate the backup files on the connected external storage device. Follow the on-screen instructions to restore the game on your new computer.
Frequently Asked Questions
Can I transfer games from Steam to another computer without re-downloading them?
No, you can’t directly transfer Steam games without re-downloading them. However, using the backup and restore feature in Steam helps to make the process faster and more convenient.
Can I transfer my Steam game saves as well?
Yes, when you transfer your games using the backup and restore feature, it includes the game saves too. You don’t need to worry about losing your progress.
Do I need an internet connection to transfer my Steam games?
Yes, you require an internet connection to sign in to your Steam account and install the Steam client on the new computer, as well as to download any necessary updates for the transferred games.
Can I transfer multiple games simultaneously?
Yes, you can transfer multiple games at once using the Steam backup and restore feature. Simply select all the games you want to transfer and proceed with the backup process as described in Step 4.
Can I transfer a game from Steam to a non-Steam computer?
No, Steam games can only be transferred and played on computers with the Steam client installed.
Can I transfer my Steam games to a different operating system?
Yes, you can transfer your Steam games between different operating systems, such as Windows, macOS, and Linux, as long as the games are available and compatible with the target operating system.
Can I transfer games between different Steam accounts?
No, Steam games can only be transferred between computers using the same Steam account. Each game is tied to a specific account and cannot be transferred to another.
Can I transfer DLCs and expansions along with the base game?
Yes, when you perform a game backup using Steam’s backup and restore feature, it includes all associated DLCs, expansions, and additional content within the game files.
What if I don’t want to transfer the entire game library?
In Steam’s backup and restore feature, you can choose which games to back up. If you only wish to transfer specific games, deselect the ones you don’t want to include in the backup.
Can I transfer games from an external hard drive instead of a USB drive?
Yes, you can use an external hard drive instead of a USB drive to store and transfer your game backups. The procedure remains the same.
Do I need to reinstall Steam on the new computer before transferring games?
Yes, you need to install the Steam client on the new computer and sign in to your Steam account before you can transfer and restore your games.
Do transferred games take up the same amount of disk space on the new computer?
Yes, transferred games occupy the same amount of disk space on the new computer as they did on the original computer. Make sure you have enough available space before restoring the games.
Transferring your Steam games between computers is a relatively straightforward process thanks to Steam’s built-in backup and restore feature. By following the steps outlined above, you can enjoy your favorite games on a new computer without the hassle of re-downloading them.