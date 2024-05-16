How to transfeer mattercontrol parameters to a new computer?

Transferring MatterControl parameters to a new computer can be a crucial task for those who rely on this powerful software for 3D printing. Whether you are upgrading your machine or simply changing devices, it is important to ensure a smooth transition and retain all your customized settings. In this article, we will guide you through the process of transferring MatterControl parameters to a new computer, allowing you to seamlessly resume your 3D printing projects without any disruption.
Step 1: Backup Your MatterControl Parameters
Before proceeding with the transfer process, it is essential to create a backup of your existing MatterControl parameters. To do so:
1. Launch MatterControl on your current computer.
2. Click on the “Settings” icon located on the right side of the toolbar.
3. From the drop-down menu, select “Filament Settings”.
4. Choose the filament profiles you wish to back up by selecting them one by one.
5. Click on the “Export Selected” button.
6. Save the exported profile files in a safe location, such as a USB drive or cloud storage.
Step 2: Install MatterControl on the New Computer
Now that you have successfully backed up your MatterControl parameters, proceed with installing MatterControl on your new computer:
1. Download the latest version of MatterControl from the official website (https://www.matterhackers.com/mattercontrol).
2. Run the installer and follow the on-screen instructions to complete the installation process.
Once MatterControl is installed on the new computer, you are ready to transfer your settings.
Step 3: Transfer MatterControl Parameters
To transfer your MatterControl parameters to the new computer, follow these steps:
1. Connect the storage device (USB drive, etc.) containing the backed-up profile files to the new computer.
2. Launch MatterControl on the new computer.
3. Click on the “Settings” icon located on the right side of the toolbar.
4. From the drop-down menu, select “Filament Settings”.
5. Click on the “Import” button.
6. Navigate to the location where you saved the backed-up profile files, select them, and click on the “Open” button.
How to Transfer MatterControl Parameters to a New Computer?
To transfer MatterControl parameters to a new computer, backup your existing settings, install MatterControl on the new computer, and import the backed-up profile files into the new installation.
Related or Similar FAQs:
1. How do I backup my MatterControl settings?
You can backup your MatterControl settings by selecting the filament profiles you wish to back up and exporting them as profile files.
2. Can I use the same profile files on different operating systems?
Yes, MatterControl profile files can be transferred and used across different operating systems as long as MatterControl is installed on both systems.
3. Are the printer settings also transferred?
Yes, the printer settings that are associated with the filament profiles are included when you back up and transfer MatterControl parameters.
4. Can I transfer only specific filament profiles?
Yes, when exporting profile files, you can choose to export the filament profiles of your choice.
5. What if the new computer has an older version of MatterControl installed?
It is recommended to install the latest version of MatterControl on the new computer before transferring the parameters to ensure compatibility.
6. Can I transfer the settings without a storage device?
Yes, you can transfer the backed-up profile files using other methods such as email or cloud storage services.
7. How can I verify if the transfer was successful?
After importing the backed-up profile files, check if all your desired filament profiles appear in the MatterControl settings.
8. Do I need to reinstall printer drivers on the new computer?
Printer drivers are typically specific to each computer, so you may need to reinstall the printer drivers on the new computer separately.
9. Can I transfer MatterControl parameters from a Mac to a Windows computer?
Yes, you can transfer MatterControl parameters between different platforms, including from a Mac to a Windows computer.
10. What happens if I skip the backup step?
Without backing up your MatterControl parameters, you will lose all your customized settings and filament profiles during the transfer process.
11. Is it possible to transfer MatterControl parameters wirelessly?
Yes, you can transfer the backed-up profile files wirelessly through methods like cloud storage or network sharing.
12. Can I transfer settings between different MatterControl versions?
Yes, you can transfer MatterControl settings between different versions, but it is recommended to check for any compatibility issues that might arise.