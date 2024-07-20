How to tell my computer model?

If you’re unsure about the specific model of your computer, don’t worry! There are several ways to determine the model of your computer, whether you’re using a Windows, macOS, or Linux operating system. In this article, we will guide you through the different methods you can use to find out your computer model.
Method 1: Use System Information (Windows)
One of the easiest ways to determine your computer model on a Windows PC is by using the built-in System Information tool. Here’s how you can do it:
1. Press the Windows key + R to open the “Run” dialogue box.
2. Type “msinfo32” in the box and hit Enter.
3. In the System Information window, navigate to the “System Summary” section.
4. In the right pane, you will find the “System Model” entry. **This entry displays the model of your computer.**
Method 2: Check the System Report (macOS)
If you are using a Mac running macOS, you can find your computer model through the System Report. Here’s how:
1. Click on the Apple menu in the top-left corner of your screen and select “About This Mac.”
2. In the Overview tab, click on the “System Report” button.
3. In the System Information window that opens, scroll down to the Hardware section and click on “Hardware Overview.”
4. The “Model Identifier” entry **indicates the model of your computer**.
Method 3: Use Terminal (macOS/Linux)
For those using macOS or Linux, you can also utilize the Terminal application to find out your computer model. Follow these steps:
1. Open the Terminal application from the Applications folder or by searching in the Spotlight.
2. Once the Terminal is open, type the following command and press Enter: **”sysctl hw.model”**.
3. The output displayed will be the model of your computer.
Frequently Asked Questions:
1. How can I find my computer model from the Command Prompt?
To find your computer model using the Command Prompt on a Windows PC, open the Command Prompt and type “wmic csproduct get name” and press Enter. The displayed name represents your computer model.
2. How do I find my computer model through the BIOS?
To find the computer model using the BIOS, restart your computer and press the designated key (typically Del, F2, or F10) to enter the BIOS setup. Look for the system information or system summary section, where you can find the computer model.
3. Can I find my computer model through the manufacturer’s website?
Yes, you can visit the manufacturer’s website and navigate to the support or downloads section. There, you can enter your computer’s serial number or select your product line to find the specific model information.
4. Are there any third-party software options to find my computer model?
Yes, there are various third-party software programs available that can determine your computer model. Some popular options include CPU-Z, Speccy, and SIW (System Information for Windows).
5. Is it possible to find the computer model on the computer itself?
Sometimes, computer models are displayed on stickers or labels attached to the computer’s chassis. Check the bottom or side panels of your computer for any stickers containing the model information.
6. Can I find the computer model through the Device Manager?
While the Device Manager provides information about hardware components, it generally doesn’t display the computer model. It’s better to use other methods, such as System Information or the manufacturer’s website.
7. Will the computer model change if I upgrade my hardware?
No, upgrading your computer’s hardware components (e.g., RAM or storage) won’t change its model. The model refers to the specific version or series of the computer itself, regardless of any internal modifications.
8. Can I find the computer model using the Windows System Settings?
Unfortunately, the Windows System Settings do not provide the computer model directly. It’s better to use the System Information tool or Command Prompt method mentioned earlier.
9. How can I find the computer model on a custom-built PC?
For custom-built PCs, the computer model may not exist in the traditional sense. Instead, you can note down the specific components used (e.g., motherboard, CPU, and GPU) to create a detailed hardware profile.
10. Is it essential to know my computer model?
Knowing your computer model can be helpful in various situations, such as troubleshooting, software compatibility, or when seeking technical support specifically tailored to your computer.
11. Can I find the computer model without turning on the computer?
Unfortunately, to determine the computer model, you usually need to power on the computer. However, if you have access to the computer’s documentation or original packaging, you may find the model information there.
12. Does the computer model affect its performance?
The computer model itself doesn’t directly impact performance. However, different models may have variations in hardware specifications, which can affect performance capabilities. It’s important to consider the model when evaluating a computer’s performance potential.