Safe Mode is a useful troubleshooting tool that allows you to start your computer with a minimal set of drivers and services. It helps users identify and resolve any issues that may be affecting their computer’s performance. However, once you’ve resolved the problem, you might be wondering how to exit Safe Mode and get your computer back to its normal state. In this article, we provide step-by-step instructions on how to take your computer off Safe Mode and resume normal operations.
Method 1: Using the System Configuration Tool
1. Press the “Windows” key and “R” simultaneously to open the Run dialog box.
2. Type “msconfig” in the dialog box and click “OK” or press “Enter.” This will launch the System Configuration tool.
3. In the System Configuration window, navigate to the “Boot” tab.
4. Under the Boot options, uncheck the box next to “Safe boot.”
5. Click “Apply” and then “OK” to save the changes.
6. Restart your computer.
This process will disable Safe Mode, and your computer will boot into the normal operating mode.
Method 2: Using the Shift and Restart Option
1. Click on the “Start” menu or press the Windows key.
2. Select the “Power” button.
3. Press and hold the “Shift” key on your keyboard.
4. While holding the “Shift” key, click on “Restart.”
5. Your computer will restart and boot into the Advanced Startup Options menu.
6. Select “Troubleshoot” from the menu.
7. In the Troubleshoot menu, choose “Advanced options.”
8. Click on “Startup Settings” and then “Restart.”
9. After your computer restarts, you will see a list of startup options.
10. Press the “4” or “F4” key to enter Safe Mode.
11. Once your computer is in Safe Mode, press the “Windows” key and “R” simultaneously to open the Run dialog box.
12. Type “msconfig” in the dialog box and click “OK” or press “Enter.”
13. In the System Configuration window, go to the “Boot” tab.
14. Uncheck the box next to “Safe boot.”
15. Click “Apply” and then “OK” to save the changes.
16. Restart your computer.
Following these steps will disable Safe Mode and allow your computer to boot into the normal operating mode.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
1. How can I tell if my computer is in Safe Mode?
If your screen resolution is lower than usual, and you see the words “Safe Mode” in the corners of your screen, you are in Safe Mode.
2. Can I access the internet in Safe Mode?
Yes, you can. Safe Mode with Networking allows you to connect to the internet and access network resources.
3. Why is my computer stuck in Safe Mode?
If your computer is stuck in Safe Mode, it might be due to a system error or a problem with a recent software installation. You can try restarting your computer to exit Safe Mode.
4. Can I use Safe Mode to remove viruses?
Yes, you can use Safe Mode to remove viruses. It provides a limited set of drivers and services, which makes it easier to detect and eliminate malware.
5. Can I uninstall programs in Safe Mode?
Yes, you can uninstall programs in Safe Mode. However, it is recommended to uninstall applications in normal mode whenever possible.
6. Will my files be affected in Safe Mode?
Your files will not be affected in Safe Mode unless the issue you’re trying to resolve directly relates to those files.
7. Can I print documents in Safe Mode?
Yes, you can print documents while in Safe Mode. However, printer functionality might be limited.
8. How do I know if my computer started in Safe Mode due to a failed update?
If your computer automatically starts in Safe Mode after a failed update, you may see an error message indicating the update failure.
9. What is the purpose of Safe Mode?
Safe Mode is a diagnostic mode that helps identify and troubleshoot system issues by starting your computer with a minimal set of drivers and services.
10. Can I access the Control Panel in Safe Mode?
Yes, you can access the Control Panel in Safe Mode, but certain features and settings might be limited.
11. Can I exit Safe Mode without restarting my computer?
No, you need to restart your computer to exit Safe Mode and return to the normal operating mode.
12. Is there any risk in using Safe Mode?
There is no inherent risk in using Safe Mode. It is designed to be a safe environment for troubleshooting and resolving system issues.