How to take screenshot on a laptop?

Screenshots come in handy when you want to capture and save what’s displayed on your laptop screen. Whether you want to capture an important image, document, or an error message, taking a screenshot on a laptop is a simple process. In this article, we will explain how you can easily capture screenshots on your laptop, along with some frequently asked questions related to the topic.
Taking a screenshot on a laptop – The simple method:
Most laptops come with an integrated feature that allows you to capture screenshots effortlessly. Here’s how you can do it:
- Locate the “Print Screen” (PrtScn) key on your laptop’s keyboard. It is usually found in the top-right corner, along with the “Home,” “Insert,” and “Delete” keys.
- Press the “Print Screen” key once to capture a screenshot of your entire laptop screen.
- Next, open a blank document in an image editing software like Paint, Photoshop, or Microsoft Word.
- Press “Ctrl + V” or right-click in the document and select “Paste” to paste the captured screenshot.
- Now, you can make any necessary edits or adjustments to the screenshot.
- Finally, save the document to your desired location by clicking on “File” and then “Save.”
That’s it! You have successfully captured and saved a screenshot of your laptop screen using the simple method.
Frequently Asked Questions:
1. Can I capture a screenshot of a specific area on my laptop screen?
Yes, you can capture a screenshot of a specific area on your laptop screen by using the “Snipping Tool” on Windows laptops or the “Command + Shift + 4” shortcut on Mac laptops.
2. How can I capture a screenshot of a single window on my laptop?
To capture a screenshot of a single window, press the “Alt + Print Screen” keys simultaneously. This will capture only the active window, excluding the rest of the screen.
3. Can I take a screenshot on a laptop without using the keyboard?
Yes, you can use the “Snipping Tool” on Windows laptops, or the “Command + Shift + 3” or “Command + Shift + 4” shortcuts on Mac laptops to take screenshots without using the keyboard.
4. Where are my screenshots saved by default?
In Windows, the screenshots are saved to the “Pictures” folder located in your user directory. On Mac, screenshots are saved to the desktop by default.
5. How can I change the default location where my screenshots are saved?
You can change the default location for saving screenshots on both Windows and Mac laptops through the settings/preferences of your operating system.
6. Can I capture a screenshot of a video playing on my laptop?
Yes, you can capture a screenshot of a video playing on your laptop by pausing the video and following the same screenshot methods mentioned above.
7. Does taking a screenshot notify others?
No, taking a screenshot does not notify others. It is an entirely discreet process.
8. Are there any third-party applications for capturing screenshots?
Yes, there are several third-party applications available, such as Lightshot, Greenshot, and Snagit, that provide advanced screenshot capturing features.
9. Can I take screenshots in a browser window?
Yes, you can capture screenshots of browser windows by using the built-in screenshot functions in your browser or by following the same methods mentioned above.
10. How can I take a screenshot on a touchscreen laptop?
To take a screenshot on a touchscreen laptop, simultaneously press the “Windows” key and the “Volume Down” button.
11. Can I take screenshots in fullscreen applications or games?
No, the built-in screenshot methods often do not work in fullscreen applications or games. In such cases, you can use third-party applications specifically designed for capturing screenshots during gameplay.
12. How can I take a screenshot on a Chromebook?
On a Chromebook, press the “Ctrl + Show Windows” keys simultaneously. The screenshot will be saved to the “Downloads” folder.
Taking a screenshot on a laptop is a valuable skill that can save and share important information quickly. Whether you are a student, professional, or simply an avid computer user, mastering this skill will come in handy in numerous situations. Now that you know the simple method of capturing screenshots, you can easily save and share important information with just a few clicks.