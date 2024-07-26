How to take screenshot of one monitor?

Taking a screenshot of one monitor may sound like a simple task, but it can be confusing for some users, especially those who work with multiple screens. Whether you need to capture an important moment from a video or save an image for later use, knowing how to take a screenshot of one monitor is essential. In this article, we will guide you through the process and answer several related FAQs to help you understand it better.
How to Take a Screenshot of One Monitor?
**To take a screenshot of one monitor, follow these steps:**
1. Identify the monitor: Determine which monitor you want to capture. Each monitor is assigned a number or name that you can find in your display settings.
2. Prepare the content: Ensure that the desired content is visible on the monitor you wish to screenshot. Adjust windows or applications as necessary.
3. Focus on the monitor: Click on the monitor you want to capture to bring it into focus.
4. Press the screenshot shortcut: Use the appropriate keyboard shortcut for your operating system. For Windows users, it is usually “PrtScn” or “PrtScn + Windows key,” while on Mac, it is “Command + Shift + 3.” Some Linux distributions might also use these shortcuts, but others may have different options.
5. Locate the screenshot: The captured screenshot is automatically saved to your clipboard or a designated screenshot folder, depending on your settings.
6. Edit or use the screenshot: Open an image editing software or any application that accepts image input, and paste the screenshot from the clipboard or select it from the screenshots folder.
7. Save the screenshot: After editing if necessary, save the screenshot to your desired location, such as your computer’s hard drive or cloud storage.
Congratulations! You have successfully captured a screenshot of one monitor.
FAQs:
1. Can I capture screenshots of multiple monitors simultaneously?
Yes, if you wish to capture all monitors at once, you can use the appropriate keyboard shortcut or even dedicated software specifically designed for capturing multiple screens.
2. What if I accidentally press the wrong shortcut key?
No worries! Pressing the wrong shortcut key won’t affect your computer. Simply try again with the correct key.
3. Is it possible to take a screenshot of a specific window on a monitor instead of the whole screen?
Yes, you can capture a specific window on a monitor by using the “Alt + PrtScn” shortcut on Windows, or “Command + Shift + 4 + Space” on Mac. Then, click on the desired window to capture it.
4. Can I capture screenshots using third-party apps?
Certainly! There are numerous third-party applications available for taking screenshots, offering additional features such as annotations, timed captures, and more.
5. How can I change the default screenshot folder on my computer?
For Windows users, navigate to the “Screenshots” folder in your “Pictures” directory and access the “Properties” menu to modify the location. While on Mac, use the “Terminal” application and run a command to specify the desired folder.
6. Can I change the screenshot file format?
Yes, you can change the default file format of screenshots on most operating systems. For instance, on Windows, go to “Settings > Ease of Access > Keyboard > PrtScn > Change screenshot file save location” to modify the format and save it.
7. What if my keyboard does not have a PrtScn key?
Some keyboards, especially on laptops, may not have a dedicated PrtScn key. In such cases, try using the “Fn + Insert” or “Fn + F11” combinations, or look for a corresponding function key with a screen icon.
8. Can I take screenshots on a mobile device?
Yes, you can take screenshots on mobile devices. It usually involves a combination of physical buttons, such as pressing the power and volume down buttons simultaneously. The captured screenshot is usually saved to the device’s photo gallery.
9. How do I take screenshots on a Linux operating system?
For most Linux distributions, you can use the same keyboard shortcuts as Windows or refer to specific distribution documentation for any variations.
10. Are screenshots captured instantly?
Yes, the screenshot is captured almost instantly, but the time it takes to save and open it may vary slightly depending on your computer’s performance.
11. Can screenshots be edited after being captured?
Absolutely! Screenshots are regular image files, and you can edit them using any image editing software. You can crop, resize, annotate, or make any other desired changes.
12. Can screenshots be taken during full-screen applications like games?
Yes, but it depends on the game or application. While some games may restrict the ability to take screenshots, most modern games and applications allow it. However, the screenshot might only capture a black screen or the desktop if the game takes priority on the display.