If you are a PlayStation 4 (PS4) user, you may have encountered the “Safe Mode” screen at some point. Safe Mode is a diagnostic startup mode that allows you to solve various system-related problems on your PS4. While using the USB cable to exit Safe Mode is common, there are alternative methods to do so without the use of a USB cable. In this article, we will guide you through the process of taking your PS4 out of Safe Mode without the need for a USB connection.
How to Take PS4 Out of Safe Mode Without USB?
To take your PS4 out of Safe Mode without using a USB cable, follow these steps:
1. Power off your PS4 by pressing the power button on the front panel until you hear two beeps. This will activate the Safe Mode.
2. Connect your controller to the PS4 using a USB cable. Once the controller is connected, press the PlayStation button.
3. Select “Change Resolution” from the Safe Mode menu. This will allow you to reset the display settings of your PS4.
4. Select “HDMI” as the connection type when prompted.
5. Select “Automatic” when asked to select the resolution. This will automatically set the optimal resolution for your TV.
6. Select “Next”, and then choose “Yes” to save the changes. Your PS4 will now restart and exit Safe Mode without the need for a USB connection.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
1. Can Safe Mode fix all PS4 problems?
No, Safe Mode is designed to help resolve various system-related issues, but it may not fix all problems.
2. How do I know my PS4 is in Safe Mode?
When your PS4 is in Safe Mode, you will see a message on your screen stating that it is in Safe Mode.
3. Why would I need to exit Safe Mode?
You would need to exit Safe Mode because it restricts certain functionalities and limits the use of your PS4.
4. What if my controller doesn’t connect to the PS4?
If your controller doesn’t connect, try using a different USB cable or connecting it to another USB port on your PS4.
5. Are there any risks in using Safe Mode?
No, Safe Mode is a secure diagnostic mode intended to help resolve issues on your PS4.
6. Can I use Safe Mode to uninstall games?
No, uninstalling games is not possible in Safe Mode. You will need to access the PS4’s regular operating mode to uninstall games.
7. Will Safe Mode delete my game data?
No, Safe Mode will not delete your game data. It is a troubleshooting mode designed to help solve system-related problems.
8. What if my PS4 keeps crashing and entering Safe Mode?
If your PS4 keeps crashing and entering Safe Mode, you may need to consider contacting PlayStation Support for further assistance.
9. Is it possible to enter Safe Mode without using the power button?
No, the power button is the primary method to enter Safe Mode on a PS4 system.
10. Can I update my PS4 in Safe Mode?
Yes, you can update your PS4 system software in Safe Mode. This can be helpful if you are experiencing issues related to outdated software.
11. Can I play games in Safe Mode?
No, you cannot play games in Safe Mode. Safe Mode is a limited functionality mode for troubleshooting purposes.
12. Can I use Safe Mode to fix issues with my PlayStation Network connection?
Safe Mode is mainly designed for system-related issues, and it may not directly resolve problems with your PlayStation Network connection. However, you can try restarting your router or performing basic network troubleshooting outside of Safe Mode to address connection issues.