How to take out keyboard switches?

Keyboard switches are an essential part of any keyboard, and over time, they can wear out or become faulty. Whether you want to replace a malfunctioning switch or customize your keyboard with different switches, removing the old ones is the first step. In this article, we will guide you through the process of taking out keyboard switches.
Steps to Remove Keyboard Switches
Before diving into the process, please note that this method is generally applicable to mechanical keyboards with removable switches. Non-mechanical or laptop keyboards might have different mechanisms, making it difficult or impossible to remove individual switches.
Now, let’s go step by step:
- Prepare the necessary tools: To remove keyboard switches, you will need a keycap puller, a switch puller, and a small flathead screwdriver.
- Turn off your computer: Before disconnecting anything, it is essential to shut down your computer and unplug the keyboard to prevent any electrical damage.
- Remove the keycaps: Gently use the keycap puller to lift off the keycaps from the keyboard. Start from the corners and work your way towards the center, removing all the keycaps from the switches you want to take out.
- Expose the switch: Many mechanical keyboards have switch plate-mounted switches, making it easier to access the switches directly. However, if your keyboard has a PCB-mounted design, you might need to take extra steps to expose the switches.
- Use a flathead screwdriver: If your keyboard has a switch plate-mounted design, you can insert a small flathead screwdriver into the gap between the keyboard case and the switch, gently prying the switch out. Be careful not to use excessive force to avoid damaging the switch or keyboard.
- Use a switch puller: In case your keyboard has a PCB-mounted design, use a switch puller to remove the switches. Insert the switch puller over the switch and gently wiggle and pull up until the switch detaches from the PCB.
- Repeat the process: Now you can remove the remaining switches using the same method until all the desired switches are detached.
- Clean the keyboard: While the switches are removed, take advantage of the opportunity to clean your keyboard. Use compressed air or a small brush to remove any debris or dust that might have accumulated.
- Prepare the new switches (if applicable): If you are replacing the switches, ensure that the new switches are compatible with your keyboard and ready to install.
- Install the new switches: Once you have the new switches ready, gently insert them into the switch sockets on the PCB or plate. Make sure they are correctly aligned and securely inserted.
- Reassemble your keyboard: After all the new switches are installed, carefully put the keycaps back onto the switches. Ensure that each keycap is correctly aligned and seated properly.
- Test the keyboard: Finally, plug in your keyboard, turn on your computer, and test each key to ensure that all the switches are functioning correctly.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Q: Can I remove keyboard switches without any tools?
A: No, it is highly recommended to use keycap pullers, switch pullers, and a small flathead screwdriver to remove keyboard switches without causing any damage.
Q: How can I identify faulty switches?
A: Faulty switches can cause various issues such as keys not registering, sticking, or producing double inputs. Additionally, you can visually inspect the switch for any visible damage or signs of wear.
Q: Can I reuse the switches that I removed?
A: Yes, as long as the switches are in good working condition, you can reuse them in the same or a different keyboard.
Q: Do I need to desolder the switches?
A: Generally, mechanical keyboards with hot-swappable switches allow you to remove switches without desoldering. However, keyboards without this feature might require desoldering to remove the switches.
Q: Is taking out keyboard switches a permanent modification?
A: No, removing keyboard switches is not permanent. You can always reinstall the switches or replace them with other switches as per your preference.
Q: Can I take out switches from a laptop keyboard?
A: Laptop keyboards often have non-removable switches, making it challenging to remove them individually. In most cases, it is not recommended to attempt removing switches from laptop keyboards.
Q: Is removing keyboard switches risky?
A: If done carefully and using the correct tools, removing keyboard switches is not very risky. However, there is always a chance of damaging the keyboard or switches if excessive force is applied or improper techniques are employed.
Q: Are all switches compatible with any keyboard?
A: No, not all switches are compatible with all keyboards. Different keyboards have different switch designs and layouts, so it is essential to ensure compatibility before replacing or installing new switches.
Q: Can I remove switches from a wireless keyboard?
A: Wireless keyboards might have different designs that make it difficult or impossible to remove switches individually. It is advisable to consult the manufacturer’s instructions or seek professional assistance for wireless keyboards.
Q: Do I need any technical knowledge to remove keyboard switches?
A: Some basic technical knowledge and understanding of how the keyboard components work can be helpful. However, with proper guidance and caution, even beginners can successfully remove keyboard switches.
Q: How can I customize my keyboard switches?
A: To customize your keyboard switches, you can remove the existing switches and replace them with different ones according to your preference. Make sure to choose switches that are compatible with your keyboard.
Q: Are there any video tutorials available for removing keyboard switches?
A: Yes, there are numerous video tutorials available online that demonstrate the process of removing keyboard switches. Watching these tutorials can provide a visual guide and better understanding of the process.
With these steps and precautions in mind, you can now confidently remove keyboard switches to replace them or customize your keyboard according to your liking. Remember to proceed with caution and take your time during the process to ensure a successful outcome.