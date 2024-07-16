How to take out hard drive ps4 pro?

**How to Take Out a Hard Drive from PS4 Pro**
The PlayStation 4 Pro is a powerful gaming console that offers an immersive gaming experience. However, if you find yourself running out of storage space, you may need to replace or upgrade the hard drive. In this article, we will guide you on how to take out the hard drive from your PS4 Pro safely and efficiently.
**Steps to Take Out Hard Drive from PS4 Pro**
Before we delve into the steps, it’s important to note that removing the hard drive will result in the loss of all data stored on it. Therefore, it is crucial to make a backup of your data beforehand.
1. **Turn off and unplug your PS4 Pro**: Ensure that the console is completely turned off and unplugged from any power source to prevent any electrical mishaps.
2. **Locate the hard drive slot**: The hard drive slot is situated on the rear side of the PS4 Pro. It’s typically on the left side when you have the console facing up.
3. **Remove the glossy panel**: The glossy panel is positioned on the top-left corner of the PS4 Pro’s rear side. Gently slide it to the left and remove it.
4. **Remove the screw cover**: You’ll notice a small rectangular cover adjacent to the glossy panel. Carefully lift it from the left side to reveal the hard drive screw.
5. **Unscrew the hard drive**: Utilize a Phillips-head screwdriver to remove the screw securing the hard drive in place. You need to turn it counterclockwise to loosen it.
6. **Slide out the hard drive**: To remove the hard drive, gently pull it from the right side using the plastic tab attached to it. Ensure you do this smoothly, without applying excessive force or jerky movements.
7. **Replace or upgrade the hard drive**: Once the hard drive is out, you can either replace it with a new one or upgrade it to accommodate more storage. Ensure that you choose a compatible hard drive for your PS4 Pro, adhering to the specifications provided by Sony.
8. **Reverse the process**: After replacing or upgrading the hard drive, carefully slide it back into the slot on the right side. Secure it in place by tightening the screw clockwise using the Phillips-head screwdriver.
9. **Reattach the screw cover**: Place the rectangular cover back into its original position, aligning it with the hole. Gently push it to the right until it clicks into place.
10. **Reattach the glossy panel**: Slide the glossy panel back onto the PS4 Pro, ensuring it is aligned with the hole on the right side. Push it gently to the right until it fits snugly.
11. **Plug in and turn on the console**: Finally, reconnect your PS4 Pro to the power source and turn it on. You’ll need to go through the initial setup process that prompts you to format the new or upgraded hard drive.
Now that you know how to take out the hard drive from your PS4 Pro, let’s address some frequently asked questions about the process.
FAQs:
1.
Can I remove the hard drive without turning off the PS4 Pro?
No, it is essential to turn off the console and unplug it before attempting to remove the hard drive to ensure safety.
2.
What size hard drive can I use as a replacement or upgrade?
You can use any 2.5-inch SATA hard drive as a replacement or upgrade for the PS4 Pro, with a maximum thickness of 9.5mm.
3.
Do I need to format the new or upgraded hard drive?
Yes, once you replace or upgrade the hard drive, the PS4 Pro will prompt you to format it during the setup process.
4.
Will removing the hard drive void my warranty?
No, replacing or upgrading the hard drive does not void the warranty. However, any damage caused during the process may not be covered.
5.
Can I use an external hard drive with my PS4 Pro instead?
Yes, you can use an external hard drive to expand your storage capacity without replacing or upgrading the internal hard drive.
6.
Do I need any special tools to remove the hard drive?
No, a simple Phillips-head screwdriver is all you need to remove and replace the hard drive.
7.
Is it necessary to back up my data before removing the hard drive?
Yes, removing the hard drive will result in the loss of all data stored on it. It is essential to back up your data to avoid permanent loss.
8.
Can I reuse the old hard drive for any other purpose?
Yes, after removing it from your PS4 Pro, you can repurpose the old hard drive for other compatible devices or even as an external storage device.
9.
Do I need to reinstall the operating system after replacing the hard drive?
No, you do not need to reinstall the operating system. The PS4 Pro will guide you through the setup process, including formatting the new or upgraded hard drive.
10.
Can I remove the hard drive if I plan to sell or trade in my PS4 Pro?
Yes, it is recommended to remove the hard drive and reinstall the original one before selling or trading in your PS4 Pro to protect your personal data.
11.
Can removing the hard drive cause any damage to the PS4 Pro?
When following the proper steps, removing the hard drive should not cause any damage to the console. However, handling it with care is essential to avoid mishaps.
12.
Can I replace the hard drive with an SSD for faster performance?
Yes, you can replace the hard drive with a Solid-State Drive (SSD) for improved loading times and overall performance.