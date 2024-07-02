**How to take backup of iPhone on external hard drive?**
Backing up your iPhone is an essential step to ensure the safety of your valuable data. While most users prefer backing up their device using iCloud or iTunes, there’s another option that can provide increased storage space and greater control over your backups – using an external hard drive. In this article, we’ll guide you through the process of taking a backup of your iPhone on an external hard drive.
Before we dive into the steps, make sure you have the following items ready:
1. An external hard drive with sufficient storage capacity to accommodate your iPhone’s data.
2. A lightning to USB adapter or cable.
3. An iPhone running iOS 10.3 or later.
Now let’s get started with the backup process:
Step 1: Preparing your external hard drive
Format your external hard drive to ensure compatibility with your iPhone. Connect the hard drive to your computer and follow the manufacturer’s instructions to format it correctly.
Step 2: Download and install iTunes
If you don’t have iTunes installed on your computer, head over to the Apple website and download the latest version. Follow the installation instructions to set it up properly.
Step 3: Connect your iPhone to the computer
Using a lightning to USB adapter or cable, connect your iPhone to your computer. Make sure to unlock your iPhone and tap “Trust” when prompted.
Step 4: Open iTunes
Launch iTunes on your computer. If iTunes doesn’t open automatically upon connecting your iPhone, you can manually open it.
Step 5: Select your device
In iTunes, click on the device icon that appears in the top left corner of the iTunes window. This will open the summary page for your iPhone.
Step 6: Choose external hard drive as backup location
Under the “Backups” section, select the option “This computer” instead of iCloud. Check the box next to “Encrypt iPhone backup” if you wish to protect your backup data with a password.
Step 7: Start the backup process
Click on the “Back Up Now” button to initiate the backup process. Make sure your computer and external hard drive are connected throughout the process.
Step 8: Wait for the backup to complete
The backup may take some time depending on the size of your iPhone’s data. Ensure that your computer and external hard drive remain connected until the backup is finished.
Step 9: Verify the backup
Once the backup is complete, verify that it was successfully stored on your external hard drive. Disconnect your iPhone from your computer and connect the external hard drive to another USB port. Access the backup folder and check if your backup is available.
Frequently Asked Questions:
1. Can I use any external hard drive for the backup?
Yes, you can use any external hard drive as long as it is compatible with your computer and has sufficient storage space.
2. Do I need to format the external hard drive?
Yes, before using the external hard drive for backups, it is recommended to format it to ensure compatibility with your iPhone.
3. Can I still use iCloud for backups alongside the external hard drive?
Yes, you can choose to use both iCloud and an external hard drive for backups. This provides an additional layer of security for your data.
4. Can I access my backup on any computer?
Yes, as long as you have iTunes installed and your external hard drive connected, you can access your backup on any computer.
5. How often should I take backups?
It is recommended to take regular backups, preferably weekly or monthly, to ensure the safety of your data.
6. Can I restore my iPhone from an external hard drive backup?
Yes, you can restore your iPhone from the external hard drive backup using iTunes.
7. How do I restore my iPhone from an external hard drive backup?
Connect your iPhone to the computer, open iTunes, select your device, and click on the “Restore Backup” button. Choose the backup stored on your external hard drive and follow the instructions to complete the restoration process.
8. Will my iPhone’s settings be backed up?
Yes, your iPhone’s settings, app data, photos, videos, messages, and other data will be backed up when using iTunes and an external hard drive.
9. Can I encrypt my backup without a password?
No, encryption requires setting a password to protect your backup’s data. Make sure to remember this password as it cannot be recovered if forgotten.
10. Can I use a USB flash drive instead of an external hard drive?
Yes, you can use a USB flash drive as long as it has enough storage space for your iPhone’s data.
11. Can I disconnect my iPhone during the backup process?
It is recommended to keep your iPhone connected until the backup is complete to ensure a successful backup.
12. Can I take backups of multiple iPhones on the same external hard drive?
Yes, you can take backups of multiple iPhones on the same external hard drive. Each backup will be stored in separate folders, ensuring organization and ease of access.