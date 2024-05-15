**How to take a screenshot in ASUS laptop?**
Capturing screenshots can be extremely useful for various purposes such as capturing important information, sharing content, or troubleshooting technical issues. ASUS laptops provide several methods to take screenshots quickly and conveniently. In this article, we will explore different ways to capture screenshots on an ASUS laptop.
**Method 1: Using the Print Screen (PrtScn) Key**
1. Locate the “Print Screen” (PrtScn) key on your ASUS laptop’s keyboard. It is usually located in the top row, near the function keys.
2. Press the “Print Screen” key once to capture a screenshot of the entire screen.
3. Open an image editing program like Paint or Photoshop and press Ctrl + V to paste the screenshot. You can then save the file in your preferred format.
**Method 2: Using the Windows Snipping Tool**
1. Press the Windows key on your ASUS laptop’s keyboard to open the Start menu.
2. Type “Snipping Tool” in the search bar and select the app from the search results.
3. In the Snipping Tool window, click on “New” to capture a screenshot using various snip types like free-form, rectangular, window, or full-screen.
4. After selecting the desired snip area, the screenshot will appear in the Snipping Tool window. Click on “File” and select “Save As” to store the screenshot.
**Method 3: Using the Windows Game Bar**
1. Open the application or screen that you want to capture.
2. Press the Windows Key + G to open the Windows Game Bar.
3. Click on the camera icon in the Game Bar panel or press Windows Key + Alt + PrtScn to capture the screenshot.
4. The screenshot will be saved in the “Captures” folder located in your Videos library.
FAQs:
1. Can I edit the screenshot after capturing it?
Yes, you can edit the screenshot using various image editing software like Paint, Photoshop, or online image editing tools.
2. What if I only need to capture a specific portion of the screen?
You can use the Windows Snipping Tool or other third-party software that allows you to select and capture a specific area.
3. Is there a shortcut to directly save the screenshot without opening an image editing program?
By pressing the Windows key + PrtScn simultaneously, you can capture the screenshot and have it automatically saved in the “Screenshots” folder within your Pictures library.
4. Can I take screenshots of a specific window only?
Yes, the Windows Snipping Tool and other similar software allow you to capture screenshots of specific windows or applications on your ASUS laptop.
5. How do I view my saved screenshots?
All screenshots taken on an ASUS laptop are saved in a specified folder, which is typically located in the Pictures library. You can access these screenshots by opening the folder.
6. Can I capture screenshots in games?
Yes, you can capture screenshots in games using the Windows Game Bar method mentioned above.
7. Are there any other third-party apps for capturing screenshots?
Yes, there are various third-party applications available, such as Greenshot, Lightshot, or Snagit, which provide more features and customization options for capturing and editing screenshots.
8. How do I take a screenshot on an ASUS laptop running on macOS?
On macOS, you can use the keyboard shortcut Command + Shift + 4 to capture a screenshot of a specific area, or Command + Shift + 3 to capture the entire screen.
9. Can I change the default screenshot save location?
Yes, you can change the default save location for screenshots on your ASUS laptop by going to the settings of the respective screenshot software or image editing program.
10. Can I take a screenshot of a video or a moving element on the screen?
Yes, you can use the methods mentioned above to capture screenshots of videos or any moving content on your ASUS laptop screen.
11. How do I screenshot a drop-down or context menu?
Using the Windows Snipping Tool or similar software, you can capture screenshots of drop-down menus or context menus by selecting the specific area.
12. Are there any online tools for taking screenshots?
Yes, several online tools like Lightshot, Grabilla, or Nimbus Screenshot offer browser extensions or standalone software for capturing screenshots on your ASUS laptop. These tools often provide additional functionalities like instant sharing and annotation features.