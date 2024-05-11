How to sync onedrive to external hard drive?

OneDrive is a popular cloud storage service offered by Microsoft, allowing users to store and access their files from anywhere, on any device. While OneDrive effectively provides flexibility and convenience with its cloud-based storage, you might prefer to sync your files to an external hard drive for added data protection, accessibility, or simply to free up space on your computer. In this article, we will guide you step-by-step on how to sync OneDrive to an external hard drive, and answer some frequently asked questions related to this topic.
How to sync OneDrive to an external hard drive?
To sync your OneDrive files to an external hard drive, follow these steps:
1. Connect your external hard drive to your computer.
2. Open the OneDrive application on your computer.
3. Right-click on the OneDrive icon in the system tray and select “Settings.”
4. In the Settings tab, click on the “Unlink OneDrive” button to temporarily disconnect from your OneDrive account.
5. Choose the location on your external hard drive where you want to sync your OneDrive files.
6. Move your existing OneDrive files from your computer’s local folder to the new folder on your external hard drive.
7. Once the files have been moved, relink your OneDrive account by opening the OneDrive application and signing in again.
8. In the “Set up OneDrive” window, select the folder on your external hard drive where you moved your files.
9. Click “Next” and then “Sync files from OneDrive” to complete the setup.
Congratulations! Your OneDrive files are now synced to your external hard drive, providing you with additional storage and protection.
Frequently Asked Questions:
1.
Can I sync OneDrive to multiple external hard drives?
Yes, you can sync OneDrive to multiple external hard drives following the same process for each drive.
2.
Can I sync my entire OneDrive or only specific folders?
You can choose to sync your entire OneDrive or specific folders. During the setup process, select either the entire OneDrive or only the folders you want to sync.
3.
Can I access my files from the external hard drive when offline?
Yes, you can access your synced OneDrive files from the external hard drive even when you are offline.
4.
Will my files still be accessible from the cloud after syncing to an external hard drive?
Yes, your files will still remain accessible from the cloud. Syncing to an external hard drive creates a copy on the drive while keeping the original files in the cloud.
5.
How often does OneDrive sync to the external hard drive?
OneDrive automatically syncs files to the external hard drive in real-time whenever changes are made to the synced files or folders.
6.
Can I sync OneDrive to an external SSD instead of a traditional hard drive?
Yes, you can sync OneDrive to an external SSD (Solid State Drive) as long as it is connected to your computer and recognized as an external storage device.
7.
What happens if I disconnect the external hard drive while syncing is in progress?
If you disconnect the external hard drive while syncing, the process will pause until the drive is reconnected. It will resume syncing from where it left off.
8.
Can I use an external hard drive to sync OneDrive on multiple computers?
Yes, you can use the same external hard drive to sync OneDrive on multiple computers by following the sync setup process on each device.
9.
Is it possible to schedule automatic syncing of OneDrive files to the external hard drive?
OneDrive does not natively provide a scheduling feature for automatic syncing. However, you can use third-party software or scripts to automate this process.
10.
Will syncing OneDrive to an external hard drive affect my available OneDrive storage?
Syncing OneDrive to an external hard drive does not affect your available OneDrive storage. The files are duplicated on the external drive, leaving your original cloud storage untouched.
11.
Can I still access my OneDrive files from the cloud if I no longer have the external hard drive?
Yes, you can still access your OneDrive files from the cloud even if you no longer have the external hard drive. The files will remain accessible online unless manually removed.
12.
Can I use a network-attached storage (NAS) device instead of an external hard drive?
Yes, you can use a network-attached storage (NAS) device to sync OneDrive files, provided it is properly connected to your computer and recognized as an external storage device.