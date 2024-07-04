How to switch which monitor a game is on?

If you are a gamer who uses multiple monitors, you may have encountered the frustrating issue of having a game launch on the wrong display. Whether you want to enjoy the immersive experience of a large screen or prefer the convenience of a smaller monitor, switching which display your game runs on can be a fairly simple process. In this article, we will guide you through the steps to switch which monitor a game is on, ensuring that you can fully enjoy your gaming experience.
Method 1: Changing Display Settings
One of the most straightforward methods to switch which monitor a game is on is by adjusting your display settings. Follow these steps:
1. **Right-click** anywhere on your desktop and select **Display settings** from the context menu.
2. In the Settings tab, locate the section that displays your monitors and identify the one you want the game to play on.
3. **Click on the identify** button to show numbers on each display to help you identify them more easily.
4. Scroll down and find the **Multiple displays** drop-down menu.
5. Change the selection to **Show only on 1** (or the display number you want the game on). This will disable the other monitors temporarily.
6. Launch your game, and it should now display on the desired monitor.
7. Once you’re done playing, you can revert the display settings by following the same steps and choosing the **Extend these displays** option.
Method 2: Keyboard Shortcut
If you prefer a quick and convenient way to switch monitors for your game, you can use a keyboard shortcut. Follow these steps:
1. Ensure your game is not currently running.
2. **Press the Windows key + P** simultaneously.
3. A panel will appear with different projection options.
4. Select the **Duplicate** option to mirror your monitors.
5. Launch the game, and it should now appear on both displays.
6. Once you’re done playing, you can press Windows key + P again and select **Extend** to return to the normal display setup.
Frequently Asked Questions
Q1: Can I switch the monitor a game is on while it is running?
Yes, you can. However, some games may require you to restart them for the monitor changes to take effect.
Q2: Will changing the display settings affect other applications?
Yes, changing the display settings may temporarily disrupt the layout of other windows and programs. Once you revert the settings, they should return to their original placement.
Q3: Are there any other methods to switch monitors?
Yes, there are third-party software solutions available that provide more advanced features for managing multiple monitors, such as assigning specific programs to certain displays.
Q4: Can I switch the primary monitor to play games?
Yes, you can select a different monitor as the primary display through the display settings, and games will default to that monitor unless specified otherwise within the game’s options.
Q5: What if I want my game on a third display while keeping my primary and secondary display active?
You can choose the “Extend these displays” option in the display settings and arrange your monitors accordingly. Launching your game in windowed or borderless windowed mode will allow you to drag it onto the third display.
Q6: Will switching monitors affect game performance?
No, switching which monitor a game is on should not have any impact on game performance or frame rates.
Q7: Why does the game always launch on my primary monitor?
By default, most games are programmed to launch on the primary display. However, this behavior can be overridden by changing the display settings as mentioned earlier.
Q8: Can I change the monitor for specific games only?
Some games have built-in options to select the display they launch on. Check the game’s settings or options menu to see if this feature is available.
Q9: Will the game audio switch to the new monitor automatically?
Yes, when you change the monitor for a game, the audio should automatically switch to the corresponding monitor as well.
Q10: Can I switch the monitor a game is on while playing in fullscreen mode?
While it is possible to switch monitors in fullscreen mode, it may cause the game to minimize or alt-tab out temporarily. It is generally recommended to switch monitors before launching a game or while playing in windowed or borderless windowed mode.
Q11: Is it possible to set up different screen resolutions for each monitor?
Yes, you can customize the screen resolutions of each monitor independently through the display settings, allowing for a tailored setup depending on your preferences and display capabilities.
Q12: What should I do if my game is launching on the wrong monitor, even after following these steps?
In some cases, the game itself may have specific settings overriding the display settings. Check the game’s options or configuration files for any display-related settings that may be affecting the monitor selection.