How to switch steam games to another hard drive?

Introduction
Steam is a popular digital distribution platform for video games, and as an avid gamer, you might find your hard drive running out of space due to the ever-increasing game library. Fortunately, Steam offers a simple solution that allows you to switch games to another hard drive, freeing up valuable storage space. In this article, we will guide you through the process of moving your Steam games to a different hard drive.
Step-by-Step Guide
1. Ensure You Have Sufficient Space on the Destination Drive
Before transferring your Steam games to another hard drive, make sure that it has enough space to accommodate the games you want to move. It’s best to have more space than needed to avoid any issues during the transfer.
2. Create a New Folder on the Destination Drive
Choose a location on your destination drive where you want to transfer your Steam games, and create a new folder with a suitable name, such as “Steam Games” or “Game Library.”
3. Exit Steam
To avoid any complications during the transfer process, it’s essential to exit Steam properly. Right-click on the Steam icon in your system tray and select “Exit” to ensure that all Steam processes are closed.
4. Copy the Games Folder from the Steam Directory
Navigate to your current Steam directory, which is usually located at “C:Program Files (x86)Steam.” Locate the “steamapps” folder in the Steam directory and copy it to the newly created folder on your destination drive.
5. Uninstall the Games from Your Steam Library
To prevent any file conflicts, you need to uninstall the games from your Steam library. Open the Steam client, go to your game library, right-click on the game you want to move, and select “Uninstall.” Repeat this step for each game you wish to transfer.
6. Reinstall Steam
After uninstalling the games, it’s time to reinstall Steam to ensure a smooth transfer. Visit the official Steam website and download the Steam installer. Run the installer and follow the on-screen instructions to complete the installation process.
7. Change Steam’s Installation Directory
During the Steam installation process, you will be prompted to select the installation directory. Choose the destination drive where you created the new folder in step 2 as your new installation location. Note that this will be the location for your future game installations as well.
8. Exit Steam Again
Once the Steam installation is complete, exit the application again by right-clicking on the Steam icon in your system tray and selecting “Exit.”
9. Move the “steamapps” Folder to the New Steam Directory
Navigate to the new Steam directory you specified during the installation, and copy the “steamapps” folder from the folder created in step 2. Replace the empty “steamapps” folder in the new Steam directory with the copied folder.
10. Launch Steam
Now that you have transferred the games to the new hard drive, launch Steam, and you will see that all the games are now available in your library. You can install and play them on the new drive without any issues.
11. Verify Game Files
To ensure that the game files were transferred correctly, right-click on each game in your Steam library and select “Properties.” Then, go to the “Local Files” tab and click on the “Verify Integrity of Game Files” button. This will check and fix any missing or corrupted files.
12. Enjoy Your Games on the New Hard Drive
With the successful transfer of your Steam games to the new hard drive, you can now enjoy your gaming adventures without worrying about storage limitations.
Frequently Asked Questions:
1. Can I transfer Steam games between different operating systems?
No, you cannot directly transfer Steam games between different operating systems. Each game is optimized for a specific OS and may not work correctly if transferred.
2. Do I need to reinstall Steam after moving my games?
Yes, it is necessary to reinstall Steam after moving your games to another hard drive. This ensures that Steam recognizes the new location and avoids any file conflicts.
3. Will my saved game data be transferred along with the games?
Yes, your saved game data will be transferred along with the games as long as you move the entire “steamapps” folder, which contains both the game files and the save data.
4. Can I transfer only specific games instead of my entire library?
Yes, you can choose which games to transfer by simply copying the respective game folders from the “steamapps” folder instead of copying the entire folder.
5. Can I switch the installation directory for future game installations only?
Yes, during the Steam installation process, you can change the installation directory for future game installations without moving the existing games.
6. Will I lose my in-game achievements after transferring the games?
No, your in-game achievements are tied to your Steam account and will not be affected by transferring games to another hard drive.
7. Can I play the games on both the old and new hard drives after the transfer?
Yes, once you have successfully transferred the games, you can play them from either the old or new hard drive. However, it’s recommended to uninstall the games from the old hard drive to free up space.
8. Is it possible to move Steam games between different libraries on the same computer?
Yes, you can create multiple Steam libraries on different hard drives and move games between them through the Steam settings.
9. Do I need to manually update the game shortcuts after transferring the games?
No, you don’t need to manually update the game shortcuts after transferring the games. The shortcuts in your Steam library will automatically point to the new location.
10. Can I revert the game transfer and move the games back to the original hard drive?
Yes, you can move the games back to the original hard drive by following the same steps but reversing the source and destination locations.
11. What happens if there’s a game update after I transfer it to a new hard drive?
When a game on Steam receives an update, it will automatically be applied to the game files in the new location, ensuring that you have the latest version.
12. Is it necessary to close all other applications before transferring the games?
While not mandatory, it’s recommended to close other applications to minimize potential issues during the transfer process. Closing unnecessary programs reduces the chance of file conflicts or interruptions.