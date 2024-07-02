How to switch screens with keyboard?

Navigating between different screens or windows on your computer can often be a time-consuming task. However, with the help of keyboard shortcuts, you can streamline this process, saving valuable time and effort. In this article, we will explore various methods to switch screens using your keyboard efficiently.
The Quick Answer
How to switch screens with a keyboard? To switch screens with a keyboard, you can use the “Alt + Tab” shortcut on Windows or “Command + Tab” on macOS. Holding down the “Alt” or “Command” key while pressing “Tab” allows you to cycle through active applications or windows.
Now, let’s delve into some frequently asked questions related to switching screens using keyboard shortcuts:
1. How do I switch screens between different applications?
To switch between applications or windows, press the “Alt + Tab” key combination on Windows or “Command + Tab” on macOS. Continue holding down the “Alt” or “Command” key and press “Tab” repeatedly to cycle through the open applications.
2. Can I customize the shortcut to switch screens?
Yes, on both Windows and macOS, you can customize the keyboard shortcut to switch screens. In Windows, navigate to “Settings > System > Multitasking > Sets” to change the Alt + Tab behavior. On a Mac, you can modify the shortcut by going to “System Preferences > Keyboard > Shortcuts > Keyboard > Move focus to next window.”
3. Are there alternative shortcuts to switch screens?
Indeed, there are alternative shortcuts to switch screens. On Windows, you can press “Win + Tab” to activate the Task View, allowing you to switch between open windows. Alternatively, pressing “Ctrl + Win + Left/Right Arrow” lets you switch between virtual desktops. On a Mac, you can use “Mission Control” with the shortcut “Control + Up Arrow” to switch between screens.
4. How can I switch screens using only the keyboard on Linux?
In most Linux distributions, you can use the “Alt + Tab” shortcut to switch between screens, similar to Windows. However, specific keyboard shortcuts may vary depending on the distribution or window manager you are using.
5. Can I switch between screens within the same application?
Yes, you can switch between screens or windows within the same application using the “Ctrl + ` ” shortcut on both Windows and macOS. This shortcut allows you to toggle between open documents or windows in various applications like text editors or spreadsheet programs.
6. How do I switch screens using the Windows Taskbar?
If you prefer utilizing the Windows Taskbar to switch between screens, you can press “Win + T” to navigate through the applications on the Taskbar. Use the arrow keys to select the desired application and press “Enter” to switch to it.
7. Is it possible to switch screens using gestures on a touchpad?
Yes, if you have a laptop with a touchpad that supports gestures, you can switch screens by swiping left or right with three fingers. This gesture will directly move you between open applications or windows.
8. Can I switch screens with a keyboard shortcut on a Chromebook?
On a Chromebook, you can use the “Ctrl + Switch Window” key combination to switch between screens. The “Switch Window” key usually resembles a rectangle overlapping another rectangle.
9. How do I switch screens if the Alt key is not working?
If the Alt key is not functioning, you can try using the “Win + Tab” shortcut on Windows or accessing “Mission Control” on Mac by pressing “Control + Up Arrow.” Additionally, you can connect an external keyboard and use the Alt key from there.
10. Can I switch screens in a browser without using the keyboard?
Yes, most modern web browsers come equipped with tab-switching shortcuts. For instance, in Google Chrome, you can use “Ctrl + Tab” to cycle through open tabs or press “Ctrl + Shift + Tab” to move backward through the tabs.
11. How can I quickly switch between screens within Microsoft Office?
While working within Microsoft Office applications, such as Word, Excel, or PowerPoint, you can utilize the “Ctrl + F6” shortcut to switch between open documents or windows within that particular application.
12. Are there any third-party applications that enhance screen-switching capabilities?
Yes, there are third-party applications available that can enhance screen-switching capabilities. Examples include “Switcheroo” for Windows and “Contexts” for macOS, which provide additional features and customization options to streamline screen-switching on your computer.
In conclusion, mastering keyboard shortcuts to switch screens can significantly improve your productivity and efficiency. Whether you are using Windows, macOS, Linux, or even a Chromebook, understanding these shortcuts can help you navigate between screens seamlessly, ultimately saving you time and effort.