How to switch from WiFi to ethernet on Windows 10?

In today’s fast-paced digital world, a stable internet connection is crucial. While WiFi offers convenience and mobility, ethernet provides a more reliable and faster connection. If you’re using a Windows 10 PC and want to switch from WiFi to ethernet, this article will guide you step by step.
Switching from WiFi to Ethernet: Step by Step
1. **Connect your ethernet cable**: Begin by ensuring that your computer has an ethernet port. Plug one end of the ethernet cable into the port on your computer and the other end into your modem or router.
2. **Disable WiFi connection**: To ensure a seamless switch to ethernet, it’s important to disable your WiFi connection. Open the “Network and Internet” settings in Windows 10 by clicking on the network icon in the taskbar and selecting “Network & Internet settings.” Inside the settings, click on “Wi-Fi” in the left-hand menu, and then toggle the “Wi-Fi” switch to the “Off” position.
3. **Confirm ethernet connection**: Once your ethernet cable is connected and WiFi is disabled, your computer should automatically detect the ethernet connection. To confirm this, go back to the “Network and Internet” settings. Under the “Status” tab, you should see “Ethernet” listed as your network connection.
4. **Configure ethernet settings (if necessary)**: In most cases, Windows 10 will automatically configure your ethernet connection. However, if you encounter any issues, you can manually adjust the settings. Under the “Ethernet” section in the “Network and Internet” settings, click on “Ethernet” again to open the settings. From here, you can configure IP settings, DNS settings, or set up a static IP address if required.
5. **Test your connection**: After switching to ethernet, it’s crucial to test your internet connection to ensure everything is functioning correctly. Open your preferred web browser and check if websites load quickly and without interruption. You can also perform an internet speed test to compare the results with your previous WiFi connection.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
1. Can I switch from WiFi to ethernet on any Windows 10 PC?
Yes, as long as your Windows 10 PC has an ethernet port, you can switch from WiFi to ethernet.
2. Do I need to have a modem or router to use ethernet?
Yes, an ethernet connection requires a modem or router to provide internet access.
3. Can I switch back to WiFi after using ethernet?
Certainly! To switch back to WiFi, follow the same steps mentioned earlier and toggle the WiFi switch to the “On” position.
4. Will switching from WiFi to ethernet improve my internet speed?
In most cases, using an ethernet connection will provide a more stable and faster internet speed compared to WiFi.
5. Is it possible to use both WiFi and ethernet simultaneously?
Yes, Windows 10 allows you to use both WiFi and ethernet connections simultaneously. However, it’s essential to prioritize one connection over the other to ensure optimal performance.
6. How can I prioritize ethernet over WiFi?
To prioritize ethernet over WiFi, go to the “Network and Sharing Center” in the Control Panel, select “Change adapter settings,” and then press the “Alt” key to reveal the menu. From the menu, choose “Advanced” and click on “Advanced Settings.” Under the “Adapter and Binding” tab, ensure that the ethernet connection is at the top of the list.
7. Can I use an ethernet-to-USB adapter instead of an ethernet port?
Yes, if your Windows 10 PC doesn’t have an ethernet port, you can use an ethernet-to-USB adapter to connect and switch to ethernet.
8. Is it possible to switch from WiFi to ethernet on a laptop?
Absolutely! Laptops typically have an ethernet port, allowing you to easily switch from WiFi to ethernet.
9. Does plugging in an ethernet cable automatically disable WiFi?
No, plugging in an ethernet cable does not automatically disable WiFi. You need to manually disable WiFi by toggling the switch or disconnecting from the wireless network.
10. Can I switch from WiFi to ethernet on a Mac?
While this article focuses on Windows 10, the process of switching from WiFi to ethernet is similar on Mac computers.
11. Do I need to restart my computer after switching to ethernet?
In most cases, you don’t need to restart your computer. Windows 10 should detect the ethernet connection automatically.
12. Why is my ethernet connection not working after switching from WiFi?
There might be various reasons for this issue, such as a faulty cable, incorrect network configuration, or driver problems. Check your cables, ensure correct settings, and update your ethernet driver if necessary.