How to switch from ethernet to WiFi Windows 11?

Windows 11, the latest operating system from Microsoft, brings with it a plethora of exciting features and improvements. If you’re using an Ethernet connection but wish to switch to WiFi, this article will guide you through the process. We’ll provide a step-by-step explanation, ensuring a smooth transition to wireless connectivity.
**Step 1: Open the Network & Settings menu**
- Click on the network icon located in the taskbar at the bottom right corner of your screen. It looks like a series of bars or waves.
- This action will open a new menu called “Network & Settings.”
**Step 2: Access Network & Internet settings**
- From the Network & Settings menu, click on the “Network & Internet settings” option.
- This will open a window where you can make changes to your network settings.
**Step 3: Disable Ethernet connection**
- In the Network & Internet settings window, click on the “Ethernet” tab located on the left-hand side.
- Locate your Ethernet connection and toggle the switch to the “Off” position.
- This will disconnect your Ethernet connection.
**Step 4: Enable WiFi connection**
- Next, click on the “WiFi” tab located on the left-hand side of the Network & Internet settings window.
- Toggle the switch under “WiFi” to the “On” position.
- Windows 11 will then search for available wireless networks.
**Step 5: Connect to your WiFi network**
- Once Windows 11 finishes searching for available WiFi networks, a list will appear.
- Click on your preferred WiFi network from the list.
- If your network is protected by a password, enter it in the provided field.
- Finally, click the “Connect” button.
Congratulations! You have successfully switched from Ethernet to WiFi in Windows 11. You can now enjoy the freedom of wireless connectivity. If you ever wish to switch back to a wired connection, simply follow these steps in reverse, enabling your Ethernet connection and disabling WiFi.
Frequently Asked Questions
1. Can I switch between Ethernet and WiFi on Windows 11?
Yes, you can easily switch between Ethernet and WiFi on Windows 11 by following the steps provided in this guide.
2. How do I access the Network & Settings menu in Windows 11?
To access the Network & Settings menu, click on the network icon located in the taskbar at the bottom right corner of your screen.
3. What should I do if my Ethernet connection doesn’t appear in the Network & Internet settings?
If your Ethernet connection doesn’t appear, ensure that your Ethernet cable is securely connected to your computer and your router. You may also need to install appropriate Ethernet drivers.
4. How do I know if my WiFi connection is secured?
When connecting to a WiFi network, Windows 11 will indicate if the network is secured or unsecured. A secured network requires a password to connect, while an unsecured one is open for anyone to join.
5. Can I connect to a hidden WiFi network?
Yes, you can connect to a hidden WiFi network by clicking on the “Add a hidden network” option in the list of available networks.