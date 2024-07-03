How to switch from ethernet to WiFi on Windows 10?

If you’re using a wired internet connection through an Ethernet cable on your Windows 10 PC, there may be times when you want to switch to a wireless network. This could be because you’re on the move or simply prefer the flexibility of a wireless connection. Luckily, Windows 10 makes it easy to switch from Ethernet to WiFi, and in this article, we will guide you through the process.
Switching from Ethernet to WiFi on Windows 10
Switching from Ethernet to WiFi on Windows 10 is a straightforward process. Here’s a step-by-step guide to help you accomplish it:
Step 1: Open the Network & Internet Settings
Open the Start menu, click on the “Settings” gear icon, and then select “Network & Internet.”
Step 2: Access the Ethernet Settings
Within the Network & Internet settings, select the “Ethernet” option on the left panel.
Step 3: Disable the Ethernet Connection
In the Ethernet settings, you’ll see a list of available Ethernet connections. Click on the currently active Ethernet connection, and then click on the “Disconnect” button to disable it.
Step 4: Connect to a WiFi Network
After disabling the Ethernet connection, head back to the main Network & Internet settings and select “Wi-Fi” on the left panel. Click on the available Wi-Fi networks, choose the one you want to connect to, and click on the “Connect” button. If needed, enter the password for the network to establish the WiFi connection.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
1. Can I have both Ethernet and WiFi connected on my Windows 10 PC simultaneously?
Yes, you can have both connections active simultaneously, and Windows will prioritize the connection with a faster internet speed.
2. How can I switch from WiFi to Ethernet on Windows 10?
To switch from WiFi to Ethernet on Windows 10, follow the same steps mentioned above but disable the WiFi connection instead of the Ethernet connection.
3. Does Windows 10 automatically switch from Ethernet to WiFi when available?
By default, Windows 10 does not switch automatically between Ethernet and WiFi connections. You need to manually disable one and enable the other.
4. Can I switch from Ethernet to WiFi without disconnecting the Ethernet cable?
No, to switch from Ethernet to WiFi, you need to disconnect the Ethernet cable physically or disable the Ethernet connection in the settings.
5. How do I know if my Windows 10 PC is connected to WiFi?
In the taskbar at the bottom-right corner of your screen, you’ll see the network icon. If it displays the WiFi icon with signal bars, you’re connected to a WiFi network.
6. Will switching from Ethernet to WiFi affect my internet speed?
In most cases, the WiFi connection may have slightly lower speed and stability compared to an Ethernet connection, but the impact on speed should be minimal for regular internet usage.
7. Can I create a WiFi hotspot on my Windows 10 PC?
Yes, Windows 10 allows you to create a WiFi hotspot by using its “Mobile Hotspot” feature. You can share your PC’s internet connection with other devices.
8. How do I connect to a hidden WiFi network?
In the WiFi settings, click on the “Add a network” option. Enter the network name (SSID) and security details manually to connect to a hidden WiFi network.
9. How can I forget a WiFi network on Windows 10?
Open the Network & Internet settings, select “Wi-Fi” on the left panel, click on the network you want to forget, and then click on the “Forget” button.
10. Can I prioritize WiFi over Ethernet on my Windows 10 PC?
Yes, you can change the network connection priority. In the Network & Internet settings, click on “Advanced options” under the Wi-Fi settings, and enable the “Set as metered connection” option.
11. Why is my WiFi not showing up on Windows 10?
There could be several reasons, such as incorrect WiFi adapter settings, driver issues, or hardware problems. Try troubleshooting the network adapter or restarting your PC.
12. How do I update my WiFi adapter driver on Windows 10?
You can either manually download and install the latest driver from the manufacturer’s website or use the Device Manager in Windows 10 to update the driver automatically.
Remember, switching from Ethernet to WiFi on Windows 10 is a simple process. With these steps and answers to common questions, you can easily transition to a wireless network and enjoy the convenience and flexibility it offers.