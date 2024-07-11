How to switch desktops with keyboard?

Switching between desktops with the help of a keyboard can greatly enhance your productivity and efficiency. Whether you are using a Windows, Mac, or Linux operating system, there are several methods to effortlessly navigate between desktop screens without the need to reach for your mouse. In this article, we will walk you through the process of switching desktops with a keyboard and address some related FAQs.
How to switch desktops with a keyboard?
To switch desktops with a keyboard, follow these steps:
Windows:
1. Press the Windows key + Ctrl + Left Arrow/Right Arrow to navigate to the previous or next desktop, respectively.
2. Alternatively, press the Windows key + Tab to open the Task View and use the Tab key to select the desired desktop. Press Enter to switch to that desktop.
Mac:
1. Press Control + Left Arrow/Right Arrow to switch between desktops.
Linux:
1. Press Ctrl + Alt + Left Arrow/Right Arrow to navigate to the previous or next desktop, respectively.
2. Alternatively, you can often use Ctrl + Alt + Up Arrow/Down Arrow to switch between desktops in some Linux distributions.
FAQs:
1. Can I switch desktops with a keyboard on Windows 7?
Yes, you can use the same keyboard shortcuts mentioned in the Windows section to switch desktops on Windows 7.
2. Is there a keyboard shortcut to switch desktops in macOS?
Yes, you can press Control + Left Arrow/Right Arrow to switch between desktops on macOS.
3. How can I switch desktops using a keyboard on Ubuntu?
Press Ctrl + Alt + Left Arrow/Right Arrow to navigate between desktops in Ubuntu.
4. Are there any third-party tools available for switching desktops with a keyboard?
Yes, there are various third-party tools, such as AutoHotkey for Windows or BetterTouchTool for Mac, that allow you to customize keyboard shortcuts for switching desktops.
5. What if my keyboard doesn’t have a Windows key?
On Windows, you can often use Ctrl + Alt + Left Arrow/Right Arrow instead of Windows key + Ctrl + Left Arrow/Right Arrow to switch desktops.
6. Can I switch desktops with a keyboard on Chrome OS?
No, Chrome OS currently does not provide built-in keyboard shortcuts for switching between desktops.
7. How many virtual desktops can I create?
The number of virtual desktops you can create depends on the operating system and its settings. However, most systems allow you to create multiple desktops to organize your workflow efficiently.
8. Is it possible to move windows between desktops using a keyboard?
Yes, most operating systems provide keyboard shortcuts to move windows between desktops. In Windows, you can use Windows key + Shift + Left Arrow/Right Arrow. On Mac, you can press Control + Command + Shift + Left/Right Arrow.
9. Can I use multiple monitors with virtual desktops?
Yes, most modern operating systems support multiple monitors in conjunction with virtual desktops, allowing you to extend your workspace across multiple screens.
10. Is it possible to personalize my virtual desktops?
Yes, some operating systems offer options to personalize virtual desktops by allowing you to set custom wallpapers or assign specific applications to each desktop.
11. Are there any benefits to using virtual desktops?
Yes, virtual desktops can increase productivity by allowing you to organize your work into separate spaces. This helps reduce clutter and allows for easy multitasking.
12. Can I use the keyboard shortcuts mentioned in this article in all applications?
The keyboard shortcuts mentioned in this article generally work across most applications. However, some applications may have their own keyboard shortcuts, which could override the system shortcuts.