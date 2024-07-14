How to switch between Windows on Mac using keyboard?

If you are a Mac user and find yourself switching between windows frequently, using keyboard shortcuts can greatly enhance your productivity and streamline your workflow. While it may seem unfamiliar at first, mastering these keyboard shortcuts can make navigating between windows a breeze. In this article, we will explore various methods to switch between windows on a Mac using just the keyboard.
The Role of Keyboard Shortcuts
Keyboard shortcuts are combinations of keys that allow you to execute specific actions without the need for a mouse or trackpad. By memorizing and utilizing these shortcuts, you can efficiently perform tasks and switch between windows without interruption. So, let’s dive in and discover how to switch between windows on Mac using the power of keyboard shortcuts.
1. **Switching Between All Open Windows**
To quickly switch between all open windows on your Mac, press the Command + Tab keys simultaneously. This will bring up the App Switcher, displaying small icons of all the open windows. To navigate between the windows, continue holding the Command key and press the Tab key to cycle through the icons. Release both keys to select the desired window.
2. **Switching Between Applications**
If you have multiple windows open within the same application, pressing Command + ` (backtick) will cycle through the open windows of that specific application, allowing you to switch between them seamlessly.
3. **Switching Between Full-Screen Apps**
When working with full-screen applications, you can easily switch between them by using Control + Left Arrow or Control + Right Arrow keys. This will allow you to navigate between the full-screen apps you have open.
4. **Switching Between Spaces**
Spaces are virtual desktops that allow you to separate and organize your work within different environments. To switch between spaces, use Control + Arrow Keys in the respective direction of the space you wish to navigate. For example, Control + Right Arrow will move you to the space on your right.
5. **Accessing Mission Control**
Mission Control provides a bird’s-eye view of all open windows, applications, and spaces on your Mac. To access Mission Control quickly, press the Control + Up Arrow key or swipe up with three fingers on your trackpad. From there, you can easily choose the desired window or space.
Related FAQs:
1. How do I close a window using keyboard shortcuts?
To close the active window, press Command + W.
2. How can I maximize/minimize a window?
To maximize a window, press Command + Option + F. To minimize a window, press Command + M.
3. How do I switch between tabs in a web browser?
To switch between tabs in a web browser, press Command + Shift + ] to move to the next tab, and Command + Shift + [ to move to the previous tab.
4. Can I switch between windows of different applications without using the App Switcher?
Yes, you can switch between windows of different applications by pressing Command + ` (backtick) repeatedly until you reach the desired window.
5. How do I force quit an unresponsive application?
To force quit an unresponsive application, press Command + Option + Escape, then select the application and click “Force Quit.”
6. How can I switch to a specific application using keyboard shortcuts?
Press Command + Space to open Spotlight, then type the name of the application you want to switch to and hit Enter.
7. How do I cycle between desktops?
To cycle between desktops, press Control + Left/Right Arrow Keys.
8. Can I use the mouse to switch between windows in the App Switcher?
Yes, you can click on the desired window using the mouse or trackpad after opening the App Switcher with Command + Tab.
9. How can I switch between windows in the same application using gestures on the trackpad?
Swipe left or right with three fingers to switch between windows of the same application using gestures on the trackpad.
10. How do I navigate through menu options in applications?
Press Control + F2 to move the focus to the menu bar, and then use the arrow keys to navigate through the options.
11. How do I close all windows of an application at once?
Press Command + Option + W to close all windows of the active application simultaneously.
12. Can I customize keyboard shortcuts for window switching?
Yes, you can customize keyboard shortcuts for window switching by going to System Preferences > Keyboard > Shortcuts > App Shortcuts. Click the “+” button to add a new shortcut.
Conclusion
Mastering the art of switching between windows on a Mac using keyboard shortcuts can enhance your workflow efficiency and productivity. Whether you are toggling between different applications or navigating multiple spaces, these shortcuts provide a seamless experience. By familiarizing yourself with these keyboard shortcuts, you can better control your Mac, saving time and effort in the process.