How to swap monitor 1 and 2 Windows 10?

Windows 10 offers a range of customization options, including the ability to swap the positions of your monitors, providing you with a more convenient and efficient display setup. If you are wondering how to swap monitor 1 and 2 in Windows 10, follow the step-by-step instructions outlined below.
Steps to Swap Monitor Positions
1. First, ensure that both of your monitors are connected to your computer and turned on.
2. Right-click on an empty area of your desktop and select ‘Display settings’ from the context menu that appears.
3. In the Display settings window, scroll down until you find the ‘Multiple displays’ section.
4. Identify each of your monitors listed under ‘Select and rearrange displays.’
5. To swap monitor 1 and 2, click and hold on the monitor you want to swap, and then drag it towards the position of the other monitor. A blue boundary box will appear when the dragged monitor is close to the target position.
6. Release the dragged monitor, and Windows will automatically swap the monitors’ positions.
7. After swapping, you can adjust the layout by clicking on each monitor and configuring the Orientation option (landscape or portrait) and the Scale and layout setting.
Frequently Asked Questions
1. How do I open the Display settings in Windows 10?
To open the Display settings in Windows 10, simply right-click on an empty area of your desktop and select ‘Display settings’ from the context menu that appears.
2. Can I swap the positions of more than two monitors?
Yes, you can swap the positions of multiple monitors. Simply follow the same procedure of dragging and dropping the monitors in the desired positions in the Display settings window.
3. Do I need to restart my computer after swapping monitor positions?
No, you do not need to restart your computer after swapping monitor positions. The changes take effect immediately.
4. Can I swap monitor 1 and 2 using keyboard shortcuts?
No, Windows 10 does not offer built-in keyboard shortcuts to swap monitor positions. However, you can use third-party software to assign custom keyboard shortcuts if desired.
5. What if I want to revert the monitor positions back to the original setup?
If you want to revert the monitor positions back to their original setup, simply repeat the steps to swap the monitors. The process is reversible.
6. Does swapping monitors affect the orientation of the displays?
No, swapping monitors does not affect the orientation of the displays. However, after swapping, you can modify the orientation of each monitor in the Display settings if needed.
7. Is it possible to swap monitors with different resolutions?
Yes, you can swap monitors with different resolutions in Windows 10 without any issues. The process works regardless of the resolutions of the displays.
8. Can I swap monitor positions using the command prompt?
No, swapping monitor positions is not possible using the command prompt. You need to access the Display settings to perform this action.
9. What if I cannot see the Display settings option when I right-click on the desktop?
If the Display settings option does not appear when you right-click on the desktop, it might be due to your graphics driver. Ensure that you have the latest graphics driver installed and try again.
10. Will swapping monitors affect the placement of my desktop icons?
No, swapping monitors will not affect the placement of your desktop icons. They will remain in their original position even after swapping the monitors.
11. Can I swap monitor positions on a laptop with an external monitor?
Yes, you can swap the monitor positions on a laptop with an external monitor connected. The same steps apply, and you can rearrange the displays to your preferred setup.
12. What if I encounter issues after swapping monitor positions?
If you encounter any issues after swapping monitor positions, such as display resolution problems or monitor not being recognized, make sure you have the latest graphics driver and try reconnecting the monitors or restarting your computer.
By following these simple steps, you can easily swap monitor 1 and 2 in Windows 10 and customize your display setup to suit your preferences and optimize productivity.