How to Store Windows 10 on a USB?
Storing a copy of Windows 10 on a USB drive can be incredibly useful for a variety of reasons. Whether you want to have a portable installation of Windows 10 with you or you need to reinstall the operating system on a computer without an optical drive, creating a bootable USB drive is the way to go. So, let’s dive into the steps you need to follow to store Windows 10 on a USB!
Requirements:
- A USB drive with at least 8 GB of storage capacity.
- A reliable internet connection to download the Windows 10 ISO file.
- A Windows computer to perform the necessary steps.
Step 1: Download the Windows 10 ISO file
First, you need to download the Windows 10 ISO file. Visit the official Microsoft website and navigate to the “Download Windows 10” page. Choose the edition and language that you prefer, and initiate the download. The ISO file could be quite large, so make sure you have a stable internet connection.
Step 2: Prepare the USB drive
Once the ISO file is downloaded, connect the USB drive to your computer. It’s important to note that all the data on the USB drive will be erased during this process, so make sure you have a backup if necessary. Open the “Windows USB/DVD Download Tool” or any other reliable software that allows you to create a bootable USB drive from an ISO file.
Step 3: Create the bootable USB drive
Using the software mentioned above, select the downloaded ISO file and choose the USB drive as the destination to create a bootable device. Make sure to double-check that you’ve selected the correct USB drive, as all the data will be erased. Click on “Begin copying” or similar options to start the process.
Step 4: Install Windows 10 from the USB drive
Once the bootable USB drive is created successfully, safely eject it from the computer. Now, insert the USB drive into the computer on which you want to install Windows 10. Restart the computer, and during the boot-up process, access the BIOS settings by pressing the appropriate key (e.g., F2 or Delete).
In the BIOS settings, navigate to the “Boot” or “Boot Order” section and set the USB drive as the primary boot device. Save the changes and exit the BIOS settings. The computer will now boot from the USB drive and initiate the Windows 10 installation process. Simply follow the on-screen instructions to complete the installation.
How to Store Windows 10 on a USB? Follow the above steps to store Windows 10 on a USB drive and create a bootable device.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Can I use any USB drive to store Windows 10?
No, it is recommended to use a USB drive with at least 8 GB of storage capacity and USB 3.0 for faster data transfer.
Is it necessary to format the USB drive before creating a bootable device?
Yes, all the data on the USB drive will be erased during the process, so it’s essential to format it before creating the bootable device.
Can I use a Mac computer to create a bootable USB drive?
Yes, there are third-party software options available, like Boot Camp Assistant, that allow you to create a bootable USB drive on a Mac computer.
Do I need to purchase a license key to install Windows 10 from a USB drive?
If you already have a valid Windows 10 license, you can use it during the installation process. However, if you don’t have a license key, you can still install Windows 10, but some features might be restricted.
Can I use the same bootable USB drive to install Windows 10 on multiple computers?
Yes, as long as you have multiple valid license keys, you can use the same bootable USB drive to install Windows 10 on multiple computers.
Can I store other files on the bootable USB drive along with Windows 10?
Yes, after creating a bootable USB drive, you can still use the remaining storage space to store other files or documents.
Can I update Windows 10 on a USB drive?
Yes, you can update Windows 10 on a USB drive by connecting it to a computer with an internet connection and running the Windows Update process.
Can I store other operating systems on the same USB drive?
Yes, you can create a multiboot USB drive using specialized software, allowing you to store and boot multiple operating systems.
Can I use a USB drive with existing data to store Windows 10?
No, the process of creating a bootable USB drive will erase all the data on it, so ensure to backup any important files before proceeding.
Can I use a USB drive larger than 8 GB to store Windows 10?
Yes, you can use a USB drive larger than 8 GB, but make sure it has sufficient storage capacity to accommodate the Windows 10 ISO file.
What should I do if the computer doesn’t boot from the USB drive?
Double-check the BIOS settings to ensure that the USB drive is selected as the primary boot device. If the issue persists, try using a different USB port or recreating the bootable USB drive.
Can I use a USB drive with USB 2.0 instead of USB 3.0?
Yes, you can use a USB 2.0 drive, but the installation process might be slower compared to using a USB 3.0 drive.