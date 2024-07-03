If you are an avid gamer who has a vast collection of PC games, you may find that your computer’s storage is quickly filling up. An excellent solution to this problem is to store your PC games on an external hard drive. By doing so, you can free up space on your computer while still maintaining easy access to your favorite games. So, let’s discuss how to store pc games on an external hard drive and keep your gaming library organized and accessible.
Step 1: Choose the Right External Hard Drive
Before you start transferring your PC games to an external hard drive, it’s vital to select the right one for your needs. Look for an external hard drive with enough storage capacity to accommodate your gaming library. Ensure it has a fast and reliable transfer speed to avoid any lag while playing games.
Step 2: Formatting the External Hard Drive
Next, you’ll need to format your external hard drive properly. Formatting will erase all existing data on the drive, so make sure you back up any necessary files before proceeding. Now, follow these steps to format your external hard drive:
1. Connect the external hard drive to your computer.
2. Go to the “This PC” or “My Computer” section.
3. Right-click on the external hard drive and select “Format.”
4. Choose the desired file system (NTFS is preferable for storing PC games).
5. Click on “Start” to begin the formatting process.
Step 3: Creating a Games Folder
To keep your PC games organized on your external hard drive, it’s wise to create a dedicated games folder. This folder will be your gaming library on the external drive. Follow these steps to create a games folder:
1. Open your formatted external hard drive.
2. Right-click and select “New Folder.”
3. Rename the folder as “Games” or any other name you prefer.
Step 4: Transferring Your PC Games
Now, it’s time to transfer your PC games to the external hard drive. Here’s how you can get it done:
1. Open your computer’s file explorer.
2. Locate the folder where your PC games are currently stored.
3. Select the games you want to transfer and copy them (CTRL+C).
4. Open your external hard drive’s games folder.
5. Paste the games into this folder (CTRL+V).
Step 5: Setting the Game Directory
To ensure that your games launch from the external hard drive, you need to adjust the game directory settings. Follow these steps:
1. Launch the gaming platform (e.g., Steam, Origin, etc.).
2. Open the settings or preferences menu.
3. Look for a section related to game library or directory.
4. Choose the external hard drive’s game folder as the new directory.
5. Save the changes, and your games will now launch from the external hard drive.
Now that we have discussed the steps to store pc games on an external hard drive let’s answer a few FAQs related to this topic:
FAQs:
1. Can I play games directly from the external hard drive?
Yes, you can play games directly from the external hard drive once you have set the game directory correctly.
2. Can I transfer my games back to my computer if needed?
Certainly, you can transfer the games back to your computer by copying them from the external hard drive to your desired location.
3. Will storing games on an external hard drive affect performance?
No, storing games on an external hard drive does not affect performance if the drive has a fast transfer speed.
4. Can I install new games directly on the external hard drive?
Yes, during the installation process, you can specify the external hard drive as the desired storage location.
5. Can I uninstall games from the external hard drive?
Certainly, you can uninstall games from the external hard drive by using the uninstallation option provided by the gaming platform.
6. Can I use multiple external hard drives to store my games?
Yes, you can use multiple external hard drives to store your games, based on the available storage capacity.
7. Is it safe to unplug the external hard drive while games are running?
It is not advisable to unplug the external hard drive while games are running, as it could lead to crashes or data corruption.
8. Can I connect the external hard drive to multiple computers?
Yes, you can connect the external hard drive to multiple computers, allowing you to access your games on different devices.
9. Can I use cloud storage for storing PC games?
Cloud storage is not recommended for storing PC games due to potential latency issues and limited storage capacities.
10. Should I store my game saves on the external hard drive as well?
It is a good practice to store your game saves on the external hard drive along with the games, ensuring your progress is backed up.
11. How often should I back up my games and data on the external hard drive?
Backing up your games and data on the external hard drive regularly is crucial, especially after installing new games or making significant progress.
12. Is it necessary to eject the external hard drive safely?
Yes, it is essential to safely eject the external hard drive before disconnecting it to avoid data loss or corruption.