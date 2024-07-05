Are you running out of storage space on your PlayStation 4? Do you want to expand your game library without having to worry about deleting older games? The solution lies in storing games on an external hard drive for your PS4. This article will guide you through the process, step by step, ensuring you can enjoy your favorite games without limitations.
How to Store Games on External Hard Drive PS4?
The process of storing games on an external hard drive for your PS4 is quite simple and can be done in a few easy steps:
1. Check compatibility: Ensure that your external hard drive is compatible with the PS4 system. It should have a USB 3.0 connection and a storage capacity between 250GB and 8TB.
2. Format the hard drive: Before connecting your external hard drive to the PS4, it needs to be formatted. To do this, plug the hard drive into your computer and format it to exFAT or FAT32.
3. Create a new folder: Once your hard drive is properly formatted, create a new folder named “PS4” on the root of the hard drive.
4. Enable external storage: Go to your PS4 home screen and navigate to “Settings” > “Devices” > “USB Storage Devices.” From here, select your external hard drive and choose the “Format as Extended Storage” option.
5. Transfer games: After formatting, go back to the main menu and select “Settings” > “Storage.” Set your external hard drive as the default location for game installations by choosing “Application Install Location” and selecting the external hard drive.
6. Move games to the external hard drive: To move existing games to the external hard drive, go to the game library, select the game you want to move, press the Options button on your controller, and choose “Move to Extended Storage.”
7. Install games directly to the external hard drive: To install new games directly onto the external hard drive, simply select your external hard drive as the installation location when downloading or installing a game.
That’s it! You can now store your games on an external hard drive for your PS4 and enjoy a larger game library without worrying about storage limitations on your console.
FAQs:
1. Can I use any external hard drive for my PS4?
Yes, as long as the external hard drive meets the requirements of having a USB 3.0 connection and a storage capacity between 250GB and 8TB.
2. Can I use the same external hard drive for my PS4 and PC?
No, the external hard drive needs to be exclusively formatted for the PS4, which will erase any existing data from the hard drive.
3. Can I have both internal and external storage on my PS4?
Yes, you can use both the internal storage of your PS4 and an external hard drive simultaneously.
4. Can I disconnect the external hard drive once the games are transferred?
While you can disconnect the external hard drive, you will need to reconnect it whenever you want to play the games stored on it.
5. Can I use multiple external hard drives for my PS4?
Yes, you can use multiple external hard drives for your PS4, but only one can be connected at a time.
6. Can I use a solid-state drive (SSD) for my PS4 games?
Yes, an SSD is a compatible option, and it can provide faster loading times.
7. Can I store saved game data on the external hard drive?
No, saved game data can only be stored on the internal storage of your PS4.
8. Can I transfer games from one external hard drive to another?
No, games cannot be transferred directly between external hard drives. They must be redownloaded or reinstalled onto the new hard drive.
9. Does transferring games to an external hard drive affect game performance?
No, the performance of the games remains the same when stored on an external hard drive.
10. Can I access the games stored on the external hard drive from another PS4?
No, the games stored on the external hard drive can only be accessed from the PS4 that they were originally transferred or installed on.
11. Do game updates and patches also get stored on the external hard drive?
Yes, game updates and patches will be installed and stored on the same location where the game is installed, whether it is the internal or external hard drive.
12. Can I play games directly from the external hard drive?
Yes, you can play games directly from the external hard drive without having to move them back to the internal storage.