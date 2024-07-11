How to stop USB device not recognized?

Are you tired of encountering the frustrating error message “USB device not recognized”? Don’t worry, you’re not alone! Many people experience this issue when trying to connect a USB device to their computer or laptop. Fortunately, there are several solutions you can try to resolve this problem and get your USB device recognized. In this article, we will explore different methods to troubleshoot and fix the “USB device not recognized” error message.
What Causes the USB Device Not Recognized Error?
There are several reasons why your computer may fail to recognize a USB device. It could be due to a faulty USB port, a problem with the USB driver, a hardware issue, or even a conflict with other software. Regardless of the cause, here are some possible solutions that can help you resolve the issue:
1. Restart Your Computer
Sometimes a basic restart can do wonders. This simple action can help refresh the system and clear any temporary glitches that might be causing the USB device recognition problem.
2. Unplug and Reconnect the USB Device
In some cases, the USB device may not be seated properly in the USB port. Try unplugging it and reconnecting it to the same or a different USB port. Ensure that it is securely inserted to establish a stable connection.
3. Use a Different USB Port
It’s possible that the USB port you are using is faulty. Try connecting the USB device to a different port to see if it gets recognized. If it does, then the issue lies with the original port, and you may need to get it repaired or replaced.
4. Check the USB Device on Another Computer
To isolate whether the problem lies with the USB device itself, try connecting it to another computer. If it is recognized on a different computer, then the issue is specific to your computer and not the USB device.
5. Update USB Drivers
Outdated or incompatible USB drivers can cause the “USB device not recognized” error. Access the Device Manager on your computer and locate the Universal Serial Bus controllers. Right-click on each USB-related driver and select “Update driver.” Allow the system to search for the latest driver updates and install them.
6. Uninstall and Reinstall USB Drivers
Corrupted or conflicting USB drivers can also lead to recognition problems. In this situation, uninstalling and reinstalling the USB drivers can often resolve the issue. In the Device Manager, right-click on each USB driver and select “Uninstall device.” Once uninstalled, restart your computer, and the drivers will be automatically reinstalled.
7. Disable USB Selective Suspend Setting
USB Selective Suspend is a power-saving feature that can sometimes interfere with proper USB device recognition. To disable this setting, go to your computer’s Power Options, click on “Change plan settings,” then “Change advanced power settings.” Locate “USB settings” and expand it. Disable the “USB selective suspend setting” for both battery and plugged-in modes.
8. Check for Windows Updates
Ensure that your operating system is up to date with the latest Windows updates. Manufacturers often release updates that include bug fixes and improvements to USB functionality. Updates can be accessed through the Windows Update section in the Settings app.
9. Reset USB Root Hub
Resetting the USB Root Hub can clear any software conflicts or glitches that might be causing the USB device recognition issue. In the Device Manager, expand the Universal Serial Bus controllers category and double-click on the USB Root Hub. Go to the Power Management tab and uncheck “Allow the computer to turn off this device to save power.” Repeat this process for each USB Root Hub listed.
10. Scan for Hardware Changes
A simple scan for hardware changes can trigger the recognition of the USB device. In the Device Manager, click on “Action” in the menu and select “Scan for hardware changes.” The system will automatically try to recognize any connected USB devices.
11. Try a USB Troubleshooter
Windows provides a built-in USB troubleshooter that can diagnose and fix common USB-related issues. Access the Windows Troubleshooters in the Settings app, select “Hardware and Devices,” and run the troubleshooter to detect and resolve any problems.
12. Contact Technical Support or a Professional
If none of the above methods work, and you are still facing the USB device recognition issue, it may be time to seek help from technical support or a professional computer technician. They can provide specialized assistance and identify any underlying hardware or software problems that need to be addressed.
Conclusion
Encountering the “USB device not recognized” error can be frustrating, but with the methods mentioned above, you can troubleshoot and resolve the issue. Remember to restart your computer, check connections, update or reinstall drivers, disable USB selective suspend setting, and utilize built-in Windows troubleshooting tools. If all else fails, don’t hesitate to seek expert help. Enjoy hassle-free USB device recognition and seamless usage!