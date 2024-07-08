How to stop touch screen in Lenovo laptop?

Lenovo laptops are known for their sleek design and innovative features, such as touch screens. While touch screens can be convenient for certain tasks, there are times when you may want to disable the touch screen functionality. Whether you’re experiencing accidental touches or simply prefer to use a mouse or touchpad, disabling the touch screen on your Lenovo laptop is a fairly straightforward process. In this article, we will guide you through the steps to stop the touch screen on your Lenovo laptop.
Method 1: Using Device Manager
One of the easiest ways to stop the touch screen on your Lenovo laptop is by using the Device Manager. Here’s how you can do it:
1. Press the Windows key + X on your keyboard to open the Power User Menu.
2. Select “Device Manager” from the list of options.
3. In the Device Manager window, expand the “Human Interface Devices” category.
4. Locate and double-click on the “HID-compliant touch screen” option.
5. In the Properties window that opens, navigate to the “Driver” tab.
6. Click on the “Disable” button to stop the touch screen functionality.
7. Click “OK” to save the changes.
Method 2: Disabling the Touch Screen Driver
If the previous method didn’t work or you prefer an alternative approach, you can disable the touch screen driver. Follow these steps:
1. Open the Device Manager by pressing the Windows key + X and selecting “Device Manager.”
2. Expand the “Human Interface Devices” category.
3. Right-click on the “HID-compliant touch screen” option.
4. Select “Properties” from the context menu.
5. Switch to the “Driver” tab.
6. Click on the “Disable Device” button.
7. A warning message may appear, asking for confirmation. Click “Yes” to proceed.
8. Close the Device Manager window.
Method 3: Using the Calibrate touch screen option
Another way to stop the touch screen on your Lenovo laptop is by recalibrating the touch screen settings using the Calibrate touch screen option. Here’s how:
1. Open the Control Panel by searching for it in the Start menu.
2. In the Control Panel, set the “View by” option to “Large icons” or “Small icons.”
3. Click on the “Tablet PC Settings” option.
4. In the Tablet PC Settings window, click on the “Calibrate” button.
5. Follow the on-screen instructions to recalibrate the touch screen.
6. Once the calibration is complete, the touch screen functionality should be disabled.
FAQs
1. Can I enable the touch screen after disabling it?
Yes, you can enable the touch screen again by following the same steps and selecting the “Enable” option instead of “Disable.”
2. Will disabling the touch screen affect the laptop’s performance?
Disabling the touch screen will not have any negative impact on the laptop’s performance. The touch screen functionality will simply be turned off.
3. Can I use a stylus on a disabled touch screen?
No, a stylus will not work on a disabled touch screen as the touch functionality is turned off.
4. How do I know if my Lenovo laptop has a touch screen?
You can check if your Lenovo laptop has a touch screen by looking for a glossy or shiny display, which is typical of touch screens. Additionally, you can refer to the laptop’s specifications or user manual.
5. Why would I want to disable the touch screen?
Some users prefer not to use the touch screen and find it more convenient to navigate with a mouse or touchpad. Disabling the touch screen can prevent accidental touches and provide a more traditional laptop experience.
6. Is there a keyboard shortcut to disable the touch screen?
No, there is no built-in keyboard shortcut to disable the touch screen on Lenovo laptops. You will need to follow the steps mentioned above.
7. Can I permanently disable the touch screen?
Yes, disabling the touch screen driver or using the Device Manager can permanently disable the touch screen until you choose to enable it again.
8. Will disabling the touch screen affect the laptop’s warranty?
No, disabling the touch screen functionality will not void your laptop’s warranty. It is a reversible software setting that does not involve any physical modifications.
9. Can I disable the touch screen on other laptop brands?
The methods mentioned above are specific to Lenovo laptops. However, other laptop brands may have similar options in the Device Manager or touch screen settings.
10. Can I disable the touch screen on a Windows tablet?
Yes, you can use the Device Manager or touch screen settings to disable the touch screen on Windows tablets as well.
11. Will disabling the touch screen save battery life?
Disabling the touch screen may have a minimal impact on battery life, as the touch screen does consume some power. However, the difference in battery life is typically negligible.
12. How can I troubleshoot touch screen issues on my Lenovo laptop?
If you are facing any touch screen issues, try updating or reinstalling the touch screen driver, performing a system update, or contacting Lenovo customer support for further assistance.