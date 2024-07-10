How to stop power surge on USB port?

Introduction
USB ports are highly convenient and widely used for connecting various devices to our computers. However, sometimes a power surge can occur, leading to potential damage to the connected devices or the USB port itself. Fortunately, there are several precautions and troubleshooting steps you can take to stop power surges on USB ports.
Identifying Power Surges on USB Ports
When a power surge occurs on a USB port, you may receive an error message indicating that a power surge has been detected and the USB port has been disabled. Additionally, you might notice that the connected devices are not functioning properly or are not recognized by the computer.
Troubleshooting Steps to Stop Power Surges on USB Ports:
1. Disconnect and Reconnect Devices
One of the simplest solutions is to disconnect all devices connected to the USB ports and then reconnect them one by one. This can help reset the power distribution and resolve any temporary issues causing the power surge.
2. Use a Powered USB Hub
A powered USB hub with its own power supply can alleviate power surge issues by providing a stable power source for the connected devices. This prevents overloading the USB port on your computer.
3. Avoid Using USB Port Splitters
Using USB port splitters or extenders may overload the USB port and lead to power surges. Instead, try connecting your devices directly to the USB port on your computer.
4. Update USB Drivers
Outdated or incompatible USB drivers can sometimes cause power surges on USB ports. Make sure to keep your drivers up to date by visiting the manufacturer’s website or using a reliable driver update tool.
5. Disable Selective Suspend Settings
Selective Suspend is a power-saving feature for USB ports that can cause power surges. To disable it, go to the Power Options in the Control Panel, select Change plan settings, then Change advanced power settings, and finally, expand USB settings and disable Selective Suspend.
6. Check for Faulty Cables
Faulty or damaged USB cables can also contribute to power surges. Inspect the cables for any signs of damage or wear and replace them if necessary.
7. Reduce Power Consumption of Connected Devices
Some USB devices draw a significant amount of power, which can overwhelm the USB port. If possible, try reducing the power consumption of the connected devices through their settings or using alternate power sources.
8. Reset the USB Root Hub
In the Device Manager, expand the Universal Serial Bus controllers, right-click on each USB Root Hub, and select Uninstall device. Restart your computer, and the USB Root Hubs will be automatically reinstalled, resetting the USB ports.
9. Update BIOS and Firmware
Updating your computer’s BIOS and firmware can fix compatibility issues and improve USB port performance. Visit the manufacturer’s website for instructions on how to update these essential system components.
10. Check for Physical Damage on USB Ports
Inspect the USB ports on your computer for any physical damage, such as bent pins or debris stuck inside. If you notice any damage, it is recommended to seek professional assistance for repairs.
11. Use a Surge Protector
Using a surge protector can help safeguard your computer and USB ports from power surges caused by unstable electrical currents. Plug your computer and USB devices into the surge protector to provide an extra layer of protection.
12. Seek Professional Assistance
If none of the above steps work or if you lack technical expertise, it may be necessary to consult a professional technician who can diagnose and fix the power surge issue on your USB ports.
Conclusion
USB ports are crucial for connecting various devices, but power surges can potentially cause harm. By following the troubleshooting steps mentioned above and taking precautions, such as using powered USB hubs and surge protectors, you can effectively stop power surges on USB ports, ensuring the safety of your devices and computer.