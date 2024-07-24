**How to stop my laptop from updating to Windows 11?**
Windows 11 is the latest operating system release by Microsoft, and while many users are eager to upgrade, some may prefer to stick with their current version of Windows. If you want to prevent your laptop from updating to Windows 11, there are a few methods you can try.
1. **Set up Windows Update deferral:** One way to stop your laptop from updating to Windows 11 is by adjusting the Windows Update settings. Go to “Settings” and navigate to “Windows Update.” From there, click on “Advanced options” and choose to defer updates for a longer period, such as 365 days. This will delay any Windows 11 updates from being installed on your laptop.
2. **Pause Windows updates:** Another method is to temporarily pause Windows updates. Open the “Windows Update” settings and click on “Pause updates.” This will halt any updates, including Windows 11, for a limited time. However, it’s important to note that pausing updates is temporary, and they will resume after the designated time period.
3. **Use the Group Policy Editor:** If you have the Pro, Enterprise, or Education edition of Windows, you can use the Group Policy Editor. Open the editor by pressing “Win + R” and typing “gpedit.msc.” Then, navigate to “Computer Configuration,” “Administrative Templates,” “Windows Components,” and “Windows Update.” Find the policy called “Configure Automatic Updates” and enable it with the “2 – Notify for download and notify for install” option selected.
4. **Modify Registry settings:** Advanced users can modify the Registry settings to prevent the update. Open the Registry Editor by pressing “Win + R” and typing “regedit.” Navigate to “HKEY_LOCAL_MACHINE,” “SOFTWARE,” “Policies,” “Microsoft,” “Windows,” and finally “WindowsUpdate.” Create a new DWORD value called “TargetReleaseVersion” and set it to “1” to prevent Windows 11 from installing.
5. **Disable Windows Update service:** If you want a more aggressive approach, you can disable the Windows Update service. Open the Command Prompt as an administrator and type “net stop wuauserv” to stop the service temporarily. However, keep in mind that this method prevents all updates, including security patches.
6. **Block Windows 11 update via a troubleshooter:** Microsoft provides a “Show or Hide Updates” troubleshooter that allows you to hide specific updates, including Windows 11. Download the tool from the Microsoft website, run it, and select Windows 11 from the list to block its installation.
7. **Set a metered connection:** By setting your internet connection as metered, Windows will automatically delay non-critical updates. Open “Settings,” go to “Network & Internet,” select your connection, and enable the “Metered connection” option. This will prevent Windows 11 from being installed on your laptop until you switch back to a non-metered connection.
8. **Delay upgrading to Windows 11 using the Registry Editor:** If you’re using Windows 10 Pro, Enterprise, or Education editions, you can use the Registry Editor to delay Windows 11 updates. Open the Registry Editor and navigate to “HKEY_LOCAL_MACHINE,” “SOFTWARE,” “Microsoft,” “WindowsUpdate,” and “UXSettings.” Create a new DWORD value called “BranchReadinessLevel” and set it to “20” to delay the upgrade until it reaches a “business-ready” status.
9. **Use a third-party update blocker tool:** Various third-party tools, like “Windows Update Blocker,” offer an easy way to prevent Windows updates, including Windows 11. These tools simplify the process and allow you to enable and disable updates as needed.
10. **Disable automatic driver updates:** Windows updates often include driver updates, which can lead to compatibility issues. To avoid these updates, open “Settings,” go to “Devices,” and select “Windows Update & Security.” Click on “Advanced options,” and under “Optional updates,” choose “Driver updates” and disable them.
11. **Remove Windows 11 update from pending installations:** If Windows 11 has already been downloaded and is awaiting installation, you can remove it by deleting the corresponding files. Open File Explorer and navigate to “C:WindowsSoftwareDistributionDownload.” Delete all the files within the “Download” folder to remove the Windows 11 update from pending installations.
12. **Seek professional assistance:** If you are unsure about making changes to your laptop’s settings or prefer not to tinker with system configurations, consider seeking professional assistance. A computer technician or IT specialist can help you prevent your laptop from updating to Windows 11 and provide guidance on alternative solutions if needed.
In conclusion, there are several methods available for preventing your laptop from updating to Windows 11. From utilizing Windows Update settings and Group Policy Editor to modifying Registry settings or using third-party tools, you can choose the approach that suits your preferences and technical expertise.