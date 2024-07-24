How to stop Mac charging from monitor?

Mac users often encounter situations where their MacBooks are charging from the connected monitor instead of the power adapter. This can be frustrating and cause unnecessary battery drainage. Luckily, there are several steps you can take to prevent your Mac from charging via the monitor.
Why Does Mac Charging from Monitor Happen?
Before we dive into the solutions, it’s important to understand why this issue occurs. MacBooks are designed to prioritize power sources based on their capabilities. If the connected monitor offers more power than the power adapter, your Mac will automatically charge from the monitor instead.
Steps to Stop Mac Charging from Monitor
If you want to prevent your Mac from charging through the monitor, follow these steps:
1. Check the Power Adapter
Ensure that your power adapter is securely plugged into the power outlet and connected to your Mac. Faulty or loose connections can cause your Mac to rely on alternative power sources such as the monitor.
2. Disconnect and Reconnect
Unplug the monitor’s power cable from the power outlet and disconnect it from your Mac. After a few moments, reconnect both the power cable and the monitor to your Mac. This will help establish a fresh connection and reset any power management settings.
3. Use the Right Cable
Make sure you are using the appropriate cable to connect your Mac and monitor. If your monitor supports Thunderbolt 3 or USB-C, use the corresponding cable to ensure optimal power delivery. Using an incompatible or low-quality cable may result in your Mac charging from the monitor.
4. Restart Your Mac
Sometimes a simple restart can resolve various software-related issues. Restart your Mac and see if the charging behavior changes. This can help reset any settings that might be causing your Mac to charge from the monitor.
5. Adjust Power Settings
Navigate to your Mac’s System Preferences and select Energy Saver. In the Power Adapter tab, uncheck the box next to “Wake for Wi-Fi network access” and ensure that the “Prevent computer from sleeping automatically when the display is off” option is checked. Adjusting these settings can help prevent your Mac from relying on the monitor for power.
6. Reset SMC
Resetting the System Management Controller (SMC) can often resolve charging issues. Shut down your Mac, then press and hold the Shift + Control + Option keys along with the power button for a few seconds. Release all keys simultaneously and turn on your Mac. Check if your Mac now charges from the power adapter instead.
7. Update macOS
Outdated software can sometimes interfere with power settings. Ensure that your Mac is running the latest version of macOS. Go to the Apple menu, select System Preferences, and click on Software Update. If an update is available, follow the prompts to install it.
8. Try a Different USB-C Port
If you have multiple USB-C ports on your Mac, try connecting the monitor to a different port. Sometimes, specific ports may have different power delivery capabilities, and switching ports might resolve the charging issue.
9. Check the Monitor’s Power Delivery
Investigate your monitor’s specifications and check if it supports USB PD (Power Delivery). If it does, ensure that the monitor’s power delivery capability is within your Mac’s power requirements. In some cases, you may need to connect the monitor to a different port that aligns with your Mac’s power needs.
10. Consult the Manufacturer
If the issue persists, it is recommended to contact the manufacturer of your monitor or Apple support for further assistance. They can provide specific guidance tailored to your devices and help troubleshoot the charging issue effectively.
11. Use a Docking Station
Consider using a docking station. These devices often provide multiple ports, including HDMI or DisplayPort, while ensuring correct power delivery to your Mac. Using a docking station can eliminate the possibility of your Mac charging from the monitor itself.
12. Replace the Power Adapter
If all else fails, it is possible that your power adapter is faulty. Consider replacing it with a genuine Apple power adapter to ensure optimal charging performance and compatibility.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
1. Why is my Mac charging from the monitor instead of the power adapter?
Your Mac charges from the monitor when it detects that the monitor is providing more power than the power adapter.
2. Can using a non-Apple power adapter cause my Mac to charge from the monitor?
Yes, using a non-Apple or incompatible power adapter may result in your Mac charging from the monitor.
3. Does resetting SMC erase my data?
No, resetting the SMC does not affect your data. It simply resets the power management settings on your Mac.
4. How do I know if my monitor supports USB PD?
Check the monitor’s documentation or specifications to see if it supports USB Power Delivery (USB PD).
5. Can a faulty USB-C cable cause my Mac to charge from the monitor?
Yes, a faulty or low-quality USB-C cable can affect power delivery, resulting in your Mac charging from the monitor.
6. Should I check for macOS updates even if I have automatic updates enabled?
Yes, it is always a good idea to manually check for updates as some updates may require user intervention to install.
7. Can I use a USB-C hub instead of a docking station?
Yes, using a USB-C hub with power delivery capabilities can help prevent your Mac from charging through the monitor.
8. Do all Mac models charge from the monitor?
No, not all Mac models charge from the monitor. Only MacBooks equipped with USB-C or Thunderbolt 3 ports are susceptible to this issue.
9. Will using a docking station affect the performance of my monitor?
No, using a docking station should not impact the performance of your monitor.
10. Can I adjust power settings on a per-monitor basis?
Unfortunately, macOS does not provide settings to adjust power preferences on a per-monitor basis.
11. Is it safe to use third-party power adapters?
While some third-party power adapters may work without any issues, it is generally recommended to use genuine Apple power adapters to ensure compatibility and safety.
12. Can I charge my Mac and use multiple monitors simultaneously?
Yes, you can charge your Mac and use multiple monitors simultaneously as long as the power demands of your Mac and monitors are within the power capabilities of your system.