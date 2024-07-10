External hard drives are incredibly useful when it comes to backing up your important files or expanding your storage capacity on a Mac. However, it can be quite frustrating when your external hard drive keeps disconnecting unexpectedly. This article will guide you through the steps to prevent your external hard drive from disconnecting on your Mac.
How to stop external hard drive from disconnecting Mac?
If you’re tired of dealing with a disconnecting external hard drive on your Mac, follow these simple steps to keep it connected:
1. Check physical connections and cables
Ensure that all cables connecting your external hard drive to your Mac are securely connected. Try disconnecting and reconnecting them to eliminate any loose connections or faulty cables.
2. Use a different USB port
Try connecting your external hard drive to a different USB port on your Mac. Sometimes, certain ports may have compatibility issues, and using a different port can resolve the connection problems.
3. Check power supply
If your external hard drive requires a power supply, make sure it is properly connected and turned on. Insufficient power supply may cause the drive to disconnect intermittently.
4. Reset NVRAM/PRAM
Resetting the NVRAM (non-volatile random-access memory) or PRAM (Parameter RAM) can help fix various hardware-related issues on your Mac, including problems with external devices. Restart your Mac and hold down the Option, Command, P, and R keys until you hear the startup sound for the second time.
5. Update macOS
Make sure you have the latest version of macOS installed on your Mac. Apple periodically releases updates that address compatibility issues and improve overall system stability.
6. Disconnect other USB devices
If you have multiple USB devices connected to your Mac, try disconnecting all other devices except for your external hard drive. Sometimes, conflicts between USB devices can cause connectivity issues.
7. Disable power-saving settings
Mac has power-saving settings that may put your USB ports to sleep when not in use. To prevent your external hard drive from disconnecting due to power-saving, open System Preferences, go to Energy Saver, and deselect “Put hard disks to sleep when possible.”
8. Check for disk errors
Disk errors can also cause connectivity issues with external hard drives. Open Disk Utility, locate your external drive, and click on “First Aid” to check for and repair any errors present on the disk.
9. Reset the SMC
Resetting the System Management Controller (SMC) can help resolve various hardware-related problems on a Mac, including issues with external devices. Shut down your Mac, disconnect the power adapter, hold the Shift, Control, Option, and power button for 10 seconds, and then release all keys and reconnect the power adapter.
10. Test the drive on another computer
If your external hard drive still keeps disconnecting, try connecting it to another Mac or computer. This will help determine if the issue is specific to your Mac or the external drive itself.
11. Repair macOS installation
If all else fails, you may need to repair your macOS installation. This can be done by booting your Mac into recovery mode and using the Disk Utility to repair the disk or reinstall macOS.
12. Seek professional help
If you have followed all the steps and your external hard drive continues to disconnect, it may be time to seek professional assistance. Contact Apple Support or the manufacturer of your external hard drive for further troubleshooting and potential repair options.
By following these steps, you can improve the stability of your external hard drive connection and prevent it from disconnecting unexpectedly on your Mac. Remember to regularly backup your important files to ensure their safety.